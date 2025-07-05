Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Herman’s 1996 film, starring Pete Posthlewaite and Ewan McGregor, is beloved for its depiction of a old fashioned colliery band who set their sights on the Royal Albert Hall.

And later this month, the real festival inspired by the film returns to Barnsley, the town where it was filmed, as part of the second annual Brass Band Week.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band – made famous in the film and the name of the former pit village where much of the filming took place 30 years ago – will headline the Brassed On! Festival in the town centre on July 12.

Backstage Brass perform in the Library at last year's Brassed On festival

The band was formed in 1917 during the First World War as a recreational outlet for workers at the colliery, which closed in the 1990s.

They will be joined by an eclectic mix of traditional and modern bands including Stannington Brass Band and Wilson's Second Liners.

The festival forms part of a national celebration of all things trumpets, trombones and horns – Brass Band Week runs from July 5 to 13.

Kenny Crookston, chief executive of Brass Bands England (BBE), said: Brassed Off is perhaps the most iconic portrayal of brass bands of modern times - the one thing that everyone mentions when you say that you work in brass bands!

"The fictional village of Grimley clearly isn’t a long way from Barnsley, and for thousands of brass band aficionados throughout the world this is exactly the vision they have of the now former mining communities of South Yorkshire.”

The week is championed by BBE and will include community events, concerts, and a Proms in the Playground offering to bring classical musical to schools.

Other events taking place in Yorkshire will include a concert led by Hemsworth Music Centre, showcasing the skills of the next generation of brass band players.

And in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire's Grange Moor Brass Band will play at Bands in the Park on July 6.

Explaining Yorkshire’s special link to brass bands, Mr Crookston continued: “Yorkshire’s unique connection to brass bands goes back to the mid-19th century, a time when bands started to become popular throughout the UK.

"Much of the growth of bands at the time was due to industrialists realising the many benefits to their workers and families of playing a brass instrument, not least keeping them out of the pub! However, with the growth of brass band contesting from 1853 onwards, Yorkshire became a centre of excellence - the home of many of the finest bands of the day.