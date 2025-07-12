Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once every port had its own fleet potting for crab and lobsters and long-lining for cod and haddock.

A century ago Flamborough and Staithes were the main fishing stations on Yorkshire’s coast, with hundreds of men venturing out in the open boats. Now just two commercial cobles, Prosperity and Summer Rose, operate off North Landing at Flamborough and another pair from Staithes.

But a swell of orangey-red sails will once again fill Bridlington harbour next weekend when 18 traditionally-rigged cobles gather at the country’s “sailing coble capital” – hopefully with the full backing of the weather gods.

Bridlington Coble Festival. On board the Imperialist with Stewart McKie in 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Julie Coultas will be among those processing out of the harbour on both mornings of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival in Kathleen, built in the Seahouses yard of Dawson and Beverley in 1949.

Kathleen was originally based at Boulmer and fished by William Burn Stephenson. Discovered in quite a dilapidated state at North Shields in 2019, she was fully restored by a team from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) under the leadership of retired coble builder John Clarkson.

Now in immaculate condition, she is regularly sailed at Bridlington alongside other cobles from the BSCPS fleet. Julie said: “It is just a fabulous experience. We have an engine to get out of the harbour but as soon as you cut the engine and you are sailing all you can hear is the sound of water lapping.

“You could be anywhere in the world. If you see dolphins it’s the icing on the cake.”

Bridlington Coble Festival. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Among the boats sailing to take part in the festival will be the ex Tynemouth lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan, owned by the North East Maritime Trust. She will be coming from Whitby on passage down the East Coast.

She carries a full set of sails to compliment her motor power and is recorded as being one of the longest serving lifeboats at a single RNLI station.

Paul Arro, from the BSCPS, said the society’s numbers had increased considerably over the last five or six years, and members were enthusiastic about sailing and restoring cobles.

He said there is nowhere other than the port to see such a large gathering of traditional cobles under sail.

There will be live music throughout the festival weekend on stage at the Clough Hole car park featuring the Headlanders, the Ramshackle Shantymen, Black Dog Folk, the Hornsea Shanty Lasses, along with firm local favourite Jim Eldon ('the Brid Fiddler') and Lynette.