Brighouse 1940s Weekend: All the best photos as town travels back in time

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 18:05 BST
Brighouse was transformed this weekend as crowds flocked to see how life was more than 80 years ago.

Despite the rain showers the Yorkshire town was packed as people celebrated the Brighouse 1940s Weekend on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

Visitors from all over Calderdale and beyond to celebrate the vintage-themed fun.

The town’s streets came alive with vibrant colours, music, and more throughout the weekend, as local shops, venues, and businesses embraced the vintage decade theme, adorning their premises and staff in style.

Visitors had a blast, with everything from vehicle displays and reenactments to fairground rides, family-friendly activities, live performances, and bustling street stalls.

Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

1. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Brighouse 1940s Weekend

2. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Brighouse 1940s Weekend Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cindy Wilkson takes a selfie with Stephen Howlett and Sharon McKue.

3. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Cindy Wilkson takes a selfie with Stephen Howlett and Sharon McKue. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mike Eatwell and Mark Wright

4. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

Mike Eatwell and Mark Wright Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

