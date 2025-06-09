Brighouse 1940s Weekend: All the best photos as town travels back in time

Despite the rain showers the Yorkshire town was packed as people celebrated the Brighouse 1940s Weekend on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.
Visitors from all over Calderdale and beyond to celebrate the vintage-themed fun.
The town’s streets came alive with vibrant colours, music, and more throughout the weekend, as local shops, venues, and businesses embraced the vintage decade theme, adorning their premises and staff in style.
Visitors had a blast, with everything from vehicle displays and reenactments to fairground rides, family-friendly activities, live performances, and bustling street stalls.
