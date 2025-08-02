Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a 1900s’ camera used to take photographs of their early courtship, to engagement presents, their marriage certificate, photographs, letters and other personal items, these objects provide a rare hoard of archival riches documenting the lives of ordinary people in one of the most significant – and sizeable – donation of items relating to servants ever given to English Heritage, the charity which now owns the hall.

Donated by the couple’s grandson, Gordon Edwards, on behalf of the family, a number of the items are now on display following what would have been the couple’s 109th wedding anniversary.

On the huge estate at Brodsworth Hall, then owned by Charles Thellusson and with hundreds of staff in its employ, there was little reason for kitchen maid Caroline and Alf, a valet and situated practically at the opposite end of the house, to ever cross paths.

1916 Caroline Palmer & Alf Edwards wedding

This likely would have remained the case if it were not for Alf’s passion for photography – and in need of a space to dry his images, he took to using the kitchen as a makeshift studio and, in a twist of Downton Abbey-style fate, fell in love.

The pair began courting and quickly became engaged. As was the case at many country houses around the country, many men employed at Brodsworth were conscripted but, owing to ill health, Alf remained and became both valet and chauffeur, while Caroline was promoted to cook.

Advised against marriage due to Alf’s poor health, the couple briefly separated, before defying advice and marrying on July 17 1916. The couple had three happy years, during which Caroline gave birth to two boys, before Alf died from tuberculosis.

Eleanor Matthews, English Heritage’s Curator of Collections and Interiors, said: “It is extremely rare to have such a collection relating to the lives of servants survive, and to have them return to Brodsworth Hall over 100 years later is truly astounding.

English Heritage Curator Eleanor Matthews examines a remarkable treasure trove of items which have been donated to Brodsworth Hall in South Yorkshire.

"Alf’s photographs are incredibly important to the history of the site and have provided us with the earliest image of staff at the estate.

"We’ve learned too that Alf and Caroline were very well liked by the Thellussons, with Charles appearing as godfather on their first son’s baptism card, and his wife Constance’s correspondence with Caroline after Alf’s death.”

Mr Edwards added: “My family has cared for these significant items reflecting our family history and the history of Brodsworth for many years, and it has always been a fascinating record for us to look back on.

