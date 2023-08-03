Plans to build a development of cottages in a Bronte Country conservation area have been approved by councillors.

An application to build a terrace of five cottages at Longridge, off Dockroyd Lane in Oakworth, was submitted to Bradford Council by S Wilkinson and S Hume earlier this year. On Wednesday (Aug 2) the plans went before the Council’s Keighley and Shipley Area Planning Panel.

Keighley Town Council had recommended the plans be refused due to poor design, and there had been 10 objections to the application. None of the objectors attended Wednesday’s meeting.

A report to members said the land was considered a “key open space” in the Oakworth Conservation Area. The last Oakworth Conservation Area Assessment in 2005 said it was important this space and other fields in the area “remain undeveloped and open.”

Dockroyd Lane Oakworth

But the planning report recommended the plans be approved, and said: “Care has been taken to design a development that is appropriate to its context within the conservation area.”

The report points out that the site is not in the Green Belt, and the development would include an area of public open space.

Councillor Chris Herd said: “It’s not Green Belt. The cottages are in keeping with the area and will be out of the way. This plan doesn’t look too bad to me.”