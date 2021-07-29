Now their influence can be felt in a celebration of women’s writing, from the parsonage the sisters once called home.

Today’s launch of the Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing is the 10th of its kind from the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

The festival marks their legacy and the sisters’ influence today, and also aims to highlight some contemporary challenges.

Rebecca Yorke, interim director of the Brontë Parsonage Museum, said: “This is shining a light on what the Brontës did, and how they continue to influence, but also giving women a chance to shine.

“Women still face some of the problems that the Brontës did all those years ago; they still take longer to get published and to get the recognition their male counterparts do.

“It links us right back to the Brontës, and shows us they are as relevant today.”

Poets and novelists Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë were first published under pseudonyms, not to hide in anonymity, argues Ms Yorke, but to shield the fact that they were women.

Charlotte Brontë, once told by the poet laureate of the day that literature “cannot be the business of a woman’s life”, would go on to pen Jane Eyre.

Her sister Emily’s work in Wuthering Heights was shamed as “improper and indecent”. This year’s festival will be launched tonight by poet and Ted Hughes Award winner Hollie McNish, whose work has at times been decried in the same manner.

Over the course of coming days there will be 21 creative writing workshops, drawing events, online performances, and face-to-face events.

Among the highlights are conversations with critically-acclaimed writer Irenosen Okojie, as well as New York Times bestselling writer Namina Forna.

Journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed will examine poignant collection items that belonged to Anne Brontë, while theatre critic Arifa Akbar will share tales from her memoir.

Other events at the festival include haunted house thrillers delivered through Zoom, installations and ceramics workshops, and works drawing from the landscapes surrounding the Haworth parsonage.

And while the Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing was cancelled last year, this time it moves largely online, with the intention being to open up accessibility and inclusivity, as well as to draw a global audience.

With a theme of Speaking Out, it honours ‘quiet sister’ Anne, known for works such as Agnes Grey, as well as for speaking “difficult truths rather than socially acceptable falsehoods”.

Ms Yorke said: “What we’ve learned is there is a global audience and appreciation for the Brontës, and for literature and for sharing books and the arts. The Brontës couldn’t have imagined that.

“To think that so many years later here we are, linking people across the world, to talk about their legacy and to shine a light on people today, is really special and poignant.

“Our mission is bringing the Brontës to the world, and the world to Yorkshire So reaching so many people is really important.”

Festival of Women's Writing

The Brontë Festival of Women’s Writing is to see events over a long weekend from today until Sunday, August 1, featuring writers, artists and performers from across the world.

Founded by registered charity the Brontë Society in 2010, the festival has longed aimed to cement the Haworth museum’s ambitions as a hub for contemporary women’s writing.

Having gained significant recognition, it has previously seen appearances from leading authors including Carol Ann Duffy and Kate Mosse, Tracy Chevalier and Kit de Waal.

The event also supports emerging writers who have received bursaries to allow them to develop their literary practice.

