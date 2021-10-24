The yellow, gold and platinum brooch was left to the museum, in Richmond, by Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Bulfin, who was awarded the Military Cross by Norway for his service during the Second World War.

The museum’s director and curator, Lynda Powell, said: “Soldiers often gave their loved ones brooches as a sentimental token.

"There are several versions, slightly more humble than this one, also on display in the museum. They all feature the famous regimental cap badge, but this is by far the most twinkly version in the museum collection.”

The Green Howards Museum Director and Curator, Lynda Powell with the yellow gold and platinum 'sweetheart' brooch

Lt Col Bulfin was with the Green Howards from 1925 to 1950, and served in Palestine and Shanghai, and then in Norway, Sicily and Italy in the Second World War and, after the conflict, in Malaya.

Since 1981, the brooch has been worn by the wives of the regiment’s senior officers. More recently it has been available for the wife of the chairman of the Green Howards Association to wear at official functions.