There is something deeply personal about being honoured by the place where it all began, says Daniel Lee, chief creative officer of British luxury fashion house Burberry. “Bradford shaped me and receiving this award felt like I’d come full circle, back to my roots.”

Last month Lee was back in Yorkshire to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Bradford. The award is given to outstanding individuals who have contributed to society and to their profession. Lee, 39, was chosen for his visionary work in the fashion industry and, added his orator Sonya Bachra-Byrne, “for reminding us that brilliance can come from anywhere”.

Lee’s father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother and aunt all attended the ceremony, he told The Yorkshire Post afterwards. “I was so glad to be able to share the day with them,” he says. “All my family is up North and I still feel very connected.”

University of Bradford chancellor Anita Rani, Burberry chief creative officer Daniel Lee, Sonya Bachra-Byrne (orator for Daniel Lee and Enterprise Development manager), vice-chancellor Professor Shirley Congdon.

Born and raised in Bradford, he tries to get back as often as he can. “Mostly to see family, and I visited the Mill and Castleford when I first started at Burberry - everyone is so welcoming,” he says.

“Growing up in Bradford, surrounded by rich diversity, backgrounds, people, opinions, food and culture, has shaped me massively. There’s a straight-talking, unpretentious nature to people up here that’s always stuck with me - hard work, loyalty and decency. I’m so proud to have been brought up with those strong values, surrounded by family and my community. There’s also incredible creativity - the history of textiles, art - it’s woven into the culture. At Burberry, it’s not just about heritage - it’s about authenticity.”

Lee became chief creative officer at Burberry in 2022, and has been credited with modernising and reimagining contemporary British luxury at the brand, infusing it with his richly creative vision, underpinned by heritage and brought to life by his transportative runway shows.

At the ceremony, the audience heard that Lee was a proud product of his city, with a story familiar to many with working class roots, a supportive family and the spark of creative discovery.

Daniel Lee's Winter 2025 London Fashion Week runway show at Tate Britain saw actors including Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern modelling on the runway. Picture courtesy of Burberry

Lee became fascinated with fabric on a visit with his mother to Bradford’s famous Bombay Stores. He attended Dixons City Academy, and then Central Saint Martins. After graduating in 2010, he went to Donna Karan in New York. In 2012, he joined Céline in Paris, becoming director of ready-to-wear design. In 2018, he was appointed creative director of Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, where he won praise for his reinterpretation of its quiet, modern elegance. He removed the brand from Instagram and was described as a “Quiet Radical" by Vogue.

Back in Yorkshire, Lee has many fond memories and favourite places. “Oh, loads,” he says, listing them. “Going on walks in the Yorkshire Dales, we would pack sandwiches and make a day of it. I loved visiting the Alhambra Theatre, Salts Mill – Hockney’s 1853 Gallery.

“I always loved the buzz of the Leeds city centre on a Saturday, when we’d go shopping. The Piece Hall in Halifax, Shibden Park, iMAX Bradford, Eureka – I have so many favourite places. Akbar’s restaurant, where we would go for every celebratory meal.” Not this time, however. “It was straight back to London after the ceremony,” he says.

“It’s good to get out of the city sometimes. I really love being in the countryside - it’s hard to beat a walk through the Dales, especially around Malham Cove, followed by a local pub lunch. If I had to take a friend somewhere, the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth is always worth a visit - there’s so much history.”

Daniel Lee's Winter 2025 London Fashion Week runway show at Tate Britain saw models including Naomi Campbell on the runway. Textures were inspired by grand but faded country house interiors and colours by long rainy walks in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture courtesy of Burberry

At Burberry, he was not the first young Yorkshireman to become creative lead. Halifax-born Christopher Bailey joined in 2001 aged 30 as design director and was chief creative officer from 2009 to 2018, latterly also president. He was credited, awith Angela Ahrendts, with transforming it into one of the most sought-after luxury fashion houses in the world, pioneering digital innovation. He was succeeded by Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer, 2018-2022.

Lee’s Burberry debut was the AW23 collection, revealing a revamped Equestrian Knight logo and declaring his intent to espouse functionality. His AW25 Burberry collection was showcased at London Fashion Week in February at Tate Britain, where actors including Richard E Grant, Jason Isaacs, Lesley Manville and Downton’s Elizabeth McGovern modelled. It was inspired by the British countryside, in particular by London escapees heading for rainy walks and visits to stately homes, with grand but faded furnishings, and a colour palette redolent of the Yorkshire Dales.

With manufacturing facilities in Castleford, where it makes its iconic trench coats, and its mill in Keighley, Burberry is firmly rooted in Yorkshire. It remains in talks about potential job cuts after revealing plans to remove the night shift at the Castleford factory, although chief executive Joshua Schulman said: “I want to be very clear that we are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing, and in fact we will be making a significant investment to renovate this factory in the second half."

Daniel Lee's Winter 2025 London Fashion Week runway show at Tate Britain where fabrics included velvet and chine damask, with textures inspired by grand but faded country house interiors. Picture courtesy of Burberry

But over in Bradford, this was Daniel Lee’s day to be honoured for his outstanding comtribution to the fashion industry and to society. Accepting his award, he told how he was the first in his family to go to university, and how tutors had encouraged him to embrace his individuality.

Later he told The Yorkshire Post: “We need to invest in creativity from the ground up. The arts are essential - not just for culture, but for the economy, identity, and innovation. I love to see hands-on experience in schools - textiles, woodwork, digital design, so children can create things and see the value in it, and talent can be recognised and nurtured.

“Mentors are incredibly important too, somebody that recognises that ‘something’ in you, that you may not even see in yourself yet. There’s so much talent in places like Bradford, young people need to continue to be nurtured and encouraged.

