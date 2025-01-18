Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grade I listed sandstone residence, with its former stables and coach house and the lodge on the opposite side of Main Street sets the tone for the settlement beside the 81-mile river, the energy of which led to its rapid development and local prosperity during the Industrial Revolution.

Nearby, off Corn Mill Lane, stands is the almost equally grandiose Burley Hall, now a care home, dating to the 1830s, although it features elements of earlier structures, such as a window dating to 1725.

There’s a cluster of well preserved historic structures nearby, including the Gothic Revival St Mary’s Church, which boasts an impressive octagonal projecting spire. Yards away is the impressive Victorian Malt Shovel Hotel, which closed as a hostelry more than a decade ago, but still retains its name in gold letters on its facade.

The Jacobethan Revival style premises was built in 1880, replacing a thatched inn, with the ambition of attracting tourists to the village following the opening of the railway in 1865.

Parts of the village are unusually grand to accommodate wealthy Georgians and Victorians and into the 21st century Burley lays claim to helping form Bradford District’s most affluent ward, but its origins were far more humble.

The earliest reference to the village has been found in a Saxon charter dating from around 872 and its name is believed to a merger of words meaning mound and meadow.

Its bucolic past is reflected at the eastern end of Burley with a tree-lined village green, which was established in 2009 after a decade-long battle and three public inquiries.

The green space saw a central water feature fed by a beck established alongside a community herb garden maintained by volunteers, with residents being invited to help themselves to the produce.

In medieval times the village grew around a small chapel where Main Street and Corn Mill Lane now meet, on a route established on the south bank of the Wharfe to enable tenant farmers to travel to markets and fairs in Skipton, Otley and Bradford.

Pre-industrial features include a former corn mill and a 17th century property featuring a sun dial which hark back to the village’s agricultural roots, alongside pristinely maintained homes where cottage industries flourished until the advent of water power and spinning mills made the domestic system of producing textiles redundant.

Despite the passing of hundreds of years there’s evidence aplenty of agriculture and reminders of a bygone Burley-in-Wharfedale with former farms, such as the solidly built 18th century Hill Top House on Main Street, as well as barns and properties with carriage entrances at its heart.

Nevertheless, most of the historic cottages in the village were constructed to accommodate workers of cotton spinning mills established around the turn of the 19th century beside an artificial waterway close to the river.

While there are few views of Burley’s surrounds from the village, the uniform terraces of Iron Row, which leads from Main Street to the former industrial hub, create a tunnel-like view from the village to the rising moorland.

They were constructed around the time William Edward Forster and William Fison took over New Mills, which became Greenholme Mills, and worsted became its principal product. The mills remained the biggest employer in Burley-in-Wharfedale into the 20th century.

Greenholme Mills, which traded until the 1960s, became the largest water-power scheme in England, and continued to use hydro-electric power after similar manufacturers had switched to other sources.

In 2011, a £1 million-plus hydro power scheme, providing enough green electricity to power 340 homes a year, was launched at Greenholme Mills.

That year saw the village’s environmental credentials further bolstered with the opening of a nature reserve, at Sun Lane, with some 350 plant and 25 butterfly species having been recorded there, as well as small mammals.

Numerous facllities in the village stand testament to Forster and Fison’s philanthropy, not the least the Queen’s Hall, the tower of which is a local landmark, on Main Street, built to provide a concert hall, library, meeting place and school.

The village’s fine tradition of education is being maintained by its primary schools, Burley And Woodhead, on Sandholme Drive, and Burley Oaks in Langford Lane, which both received ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings at their most recent inspections.

Forster became a minister in Gladstone's government and steered through the Elementary Education Act 1870 which led to compulsory free education for children.

After his funeral at Westminster Abbey, his remains were laid to rest in to the south of the village, in God's Acre Cemetery, with a memorial tablet to Forster that reads: “To his wisdom and courage England owes the establishment throughout the land of a national system of elementary education”.

To mark Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee, Fison donated the recreation ground between Queen’s Hall and the river to the village. It now comprises football pitches, a basketball court and a skatepark.

To honour the industrialists, villagers clubbed together to erect the Celtic-style crosses with carved shafts outside Queen’s Hall. Almost opposite stands the 1840 Salem Chapel, an octagonal gazebo and the elaborate mansion The Grange, after which the village’s main park was named.

Opposite Grange Park is Burley in Wharfedale cricket club, where England star cricketer Harry Brook, who became the world’s number one-ranked batter last year, developed his craft.