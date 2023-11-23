Hand-made decorations and nature are at the heart of this year’s festive celebrations at Burton Agnes Hall, as Chris Bond discovered. Pictures by Simon Hulme.

Christmas means different things to different people and at Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, the natural world and recycling are very much at the heart of its ethos.

Visitors to the historic house, which is under the guardianship of the Cunliffe-Lister family, will find seasonal displays that have drawn inspiration from the walled garden and surrounding woodland.

Many of decorations and arrangements have been crafted from trees, flowers and foliage, including brightly coloured statice and allium seed heads, that have been harvested throughout the year. Grapevine wreaths made by the gardeners hang in the arches, while many of the indoor decorations have been crafted using lace, cork, knitted wool and other recycled materials.

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall. Olivia Cunliffe-Lister pictured in the Great Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

As custodian Olivia Cunliffe-Lister points out, it’s about harnessing the skills of the people who work at the hall, from the visitor guides to the housekeeper, as well as those who live in the local area. All of which helps foster a warm sense of community spirit.

“There’s real joy in celebrating what people can do when they come together and make things together. We have a link with the East Yorkshire Lace Society who craft gorgeous hand-made pieces, and two of the gardeners are florists so they have been making displays out of dried helichrysum flowers,” she says.

“We’ve tried to be really resourceful and sustainable and there’s nothing here that you couldn’t do yourself. We feel part of our role is to inspire people to have a go at making or assembling things themselves.”

There’s also plenty to keep younger visitors entertained, including a handmade felt snowman doll hidden in each room and a trail of giant, hand-carved and painted candy canes in the woodland behind the house.

“I hope people are suffused with a sense of festive cheer and community spirit when they come here because I feel that’s what Christmas should be all about,” says Olivia.