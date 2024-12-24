Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall near Driffeld, East Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 20th November 2024.

Simon Cunliffe-Lister, the hall’s owner, inherited the estate, between Driffield and Bridlington, aged 12, and his mother, Susan, daughter of Viscount William Whitelaw, managed it on his behalf until he was old enough to take over.

The estate has always remained in the same family, and Simon can trace his ancestry back to the original inhabitant of the Norman manor house, which was built around 1170.

Mr Cunliffe-Lister lives at the hall with his wife Olivia, and their five children Islay, Joss, Otis, Inigo and Sholto, who have all been contributing to helping attract visitors to the heritage asset over the festive period.