Call to support Yorkshire's pubs as polling suggests a 'good local' could boost prices of nearby homes

A vibrant pub is essential to the lifeblood of communities, industry leaders have warned, calling on Government to strengthen measures to support the sector.

Polling by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), released today, outlines how a 'good local' can add value to people's homes.

Not only does a pub have an economic impact in an area, the trade body's chief executive has outlined, but it's significant social worth cannot be measured.

BPPA's Emma McClarkin, speaking to this newspaper, said pubs can play a clear role in defining where people choose to live.

Pubs sector. Image Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

"This underlines the importance of pubs in our communities, and the value they bring to a high street or a village," she said. "It's massive.

"And if you live near a decent pub it increases the value of your house too.

"Pubs show a vibrant community. We need to keep these places as part of these communities."

An investigation by this newspaper title, published last month, showed almost 500 pubs have closed across the breadth of the region in the past five years - at a rate of one nearly every three days.

Publicans shared their experiences and challenges, with rising energy costs and in a changing high street, as calls were echoed nationwide for intervention and more support.

Now, under polling by the BBPA, the value of pubs is thrown into the spotlight.

Some 60 per cent of survey respondents from Yorkshire said they would consider a 'good local pub' as a top priority when looking for a new home. Almost three-quarters said the humble pub was a staple of a vibrant community, while half were likely to check out local house prices after visiting a good one.

Despite their importance, the industry continues to face mounting challenges with 500 pub closures across the UK in 2023, and another 500 expected by the sector through 2024.

The BPPA, established 1904, represents almost half of the UK’s pubs and breweries, with its members owning over 20,000 pubs.

Now its Long Live the Local Campaign, which commissioned the data, revealed that half of respondents also said that their local pub made them feel less lonely and isolated.

Ms McClarkin said: "We know there is an increase in pubs closing in Yorkshire. That is taking its toll on villages and towns.

"It's a heartbreaking decision for any publican to close their doors," she added, outlining the financial burden that many are facing with rising energy bills, business rates, and in a cost of living crisis as consumer habits change.

"The best way to support pubs is to use pubs. Allow them to become vibrant, valuable businesses and they will stay."

She called on the Chancellor to fast forward the delivery of business rate reform, reduce beer duty to the European average, and to take out the "huge" cost of regulation.