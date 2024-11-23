Campaigners demand compulsory purchase of their old Yorkshire village pub The Henry Jenkins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Henry Jenkins, in Kirkby Malzeard, has seen several planning applications and appeals even as campaigners placed bids to buy it. Now, after a packed public meeting where villagers demanded action, North Yorkshire Council (NYC) could be pressed into action.

In a statement, the authority said any such move would have to be approved by its executive committee, and would only be used as a last resort. Rachel Joyce, assistant chief executive for local engagement, said: “We recognise and understand the strength of feeling among residents concerned about the future of the Henry Jenkins pub.

“Any request relating to a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) requires Executive approval. CPOs should only be made when there is a compelling case in the public interest and if it is a last resort.

The 250-year-old former Henry Jenkins pub in Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon, pictured in 2021. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“We continue to work with the interested parties to find a solution.”

The 250-year-old former pub, closed since 2012, has been at the centre of near-decade long debate. Villagers want to buy it for the community, to create a pub, bistro and coffee shop. But owner David Fielder has dismissed all offers to date, stating today they don't know its true market value.

A public meeting was held earlier this week. Richard Sadler, chair of the Henry Jenkins Community Pub group (HJCPG), said the aim was to garner public support for ambitions. Demands are now to be put to NYC to press ahead with a CPO, after 700 people backed petitions.

"People are fed up that this once-thriving pub right in the middle of the village has been allowed to fall into such a disgraceful state," he said.

“NYC has finally said it will consider making a compulsory purchase – which would require an independent valuation - to break the stalemate," he added. "We will now be submitting a formal request to the council to begin compulsory purchase proceedings as a matter of urgency.”

Villagers are asked now to redeem pledges to buy shares, with £66,750 raised - along with a promise of £330,000 in Government funding. The group is already in a position to buy the pub, it insists - if it were sold at a price to reflect it's "dilapidated" condition.

But Mr Fielder, in response, said petitions will carry "little weight" as it gives limited information and fails to acknowledge an existing pub on the same street. The county council was lawfully bound to consider the CPO, he added, arguing that previous informal requests had failed to garner much support.

"Simply the village has abundant community facilities already and many are very under used," he said. With pubs and property value, he added, campaigners have "no idea".