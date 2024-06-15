Campaigners launch appeal to prevent home building on potential Roman site

Campaigners have lodged an appeal after their application to delay the building of a housing estate on the possible site of a 40 acre Roman village was turned down by the Secretary of State.

Developers discovered Romano-British artefacts at the site of a new housing estate off Longbeck Road near Marske-by-the-Sea late last year. Subsequently local archaeologist Dr Kendra Quinn applied to Historic England for the site to be designated as a Scheduled Ancient Monument in order to delay the building of 812 new houses until a full archaeological survey could be completed.

However, Secretary of State for Culture Lucy Frazer refused to designate the site as such, with developers Miller Homes and Taylor Wimpey arguing the finds were not of national importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Quinn has now lodged an appeal against the decision not to protect the site with local councillor Tristan Learoyd, who until recently was chair of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council’s planning committee. Their appeal has been made on the grounds that the decision not to designate the area a Scheduled Ancient Monument was not made according to the statutory guidance.

An aerial shot of the possible Roman site near Marske-by-the-Sea

The new development, which was granted planning permission in 2017, will also include a pub, hotel, health centre, convenience store, primary school, nursery, drive-thru food outlet and petrol station.

After learning of archaeological excavations taking place at the site through local rumours, Dr Quinn submitted a Freedom of Information request which provided her with the results of an archaeological survey, which she interpreted as being evidence of a Roman ‘ladder settlement’ covering 40 acres. She believed crop marks indicated the presence of a Roman villa and identified potential pre-Roman roundhouses and burial mounds from drone images.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes and Taylor Wimpey said: “Following a thorough and expert review by Historic England, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has confirmed that the development site in Marske-by-the-Sea has not met the criteria to become a scheduled monument and can therefore progress as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision means that 810 much-needed homes will be built on the site, contributing £2.2m in community investments, including environmental improvements and contributions to a local primary school.

Dr Kendra Quinn and Coun Tristan Learoyd at a possible Roman site near Marske-by-the-Sea

“As we proceed with the planned development, we are committed to maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with the local council and wider community, and thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding.”

Earlier this year Dr Quinn told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I appreciate the requirement for homes for people, but this site is of great interest.

“It has continuous habitation over such a long period and is so extensive that I really feel we need to try to preserve it for people not just of the area, but for the wider nation, and also for future generations.

“Once it’s excavated and built over, it’s gone forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Learoyd said Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council’s (RCBC) approach to the development had been “riddled with errors”, adding they were “desparate” for the development to go ahead in order to raise their council tax base “at all costs”.