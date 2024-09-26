Camra Good Beer Guide 2025: Charting best 399 pubs in Yorkshire including 79 new entries

Yorkshire's pub landlords are battling on against the odds with some 79 new entries to Camra's Good Beer Guide.

Dubbed the 'definitive beer drinkers' guide', and charting 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, it highlights some 399 in the Yorkshire region alone.

And, published today, the guide celebrates its 52nd edition with a front cover of The Woolpack inn, set in the fictional village of Emmerdale in the Yorkshire Dales.

This is one of two 'favourite locals' to feature, alongside Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, both so recognisable to so many people.

To ITV producer Iain Macleod, who penned the Guide's forwa rd, said pub closures can be a theme that "resonates for our time".

But despite a "tough trading environment", the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has said, today's guide demonstrates that licensees are battling on against the odds.

Nationally, the 2025 Guide hosts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition, including 79 new entries in Yorkshire.

There are now 143 featured from North Yorkshire in total, 133 from West Yorkshire, 79 from South Yorkshire and 44 from Humberside.

Camra chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said: “Camra's mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country.