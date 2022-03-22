Capturing Whitby's character and charm in photography competition to honour John Tindale's legacy

Now, to honour his memory, a photography competition is underway in search of new images that might define this coastal town's spirit and charm.

From Whitby's sea views to its moorlands and people, the John Tindale Photography Competition is seeking submissions for the Vision of Whitby prize 2022.

Mr Tindale, a celebrated photographer with the Whitby Gazette, took thousands of photographs of Whitby's people through the 20th century, amassing a vast archive before his death in 2001.

Whitby harbour on a spring bank holiday. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.

The new competition, inspired by his work and legacy, has already seen a large number of entries from across the North, with a winners' exhibition planned at Pannett Art Gallery through April.

Mr Tindale's son David said: "Taking beautiful photographs is so much easier now than it was in my father’s day, when it was all chemicals and darkrooms.

"But the art of taking a great photo remains the same - seeing something beautiful or unexpected that makes the viewer stop and enjoy the image.

Man and child on a keel wreck. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.

"We know there are many people out there who have that great eye for a picture and we’d love to see their Whitby photos in our competition."

Entries are free and online at johntindale.org/competition. The last day for entry is March 26.

A woman holds a crystal ball. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.

Whitby piers, taken from the roof of St Mary's Church. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.

Saltersgate. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.

Port Mulgrave, 1957. Pictures by John Tindale, courtesy of the Whitby Museum.