The owners of a building that has stood empty for decades have given a rare look inside the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Carnegie Library in Shipley dates back to 1905, and has also been an Irish Centre and dance studio. Located at a busy junction, the derelict building is one thousands of people pass by each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the building’s owners Carleton Care Group submitted a planning application to convert the property into office space.

And this week the group invited the Local Democracy Reporting Service inside to see the current state of the building.

Carnegie Library July 2024

Carleton Care has recently created a new company – Carnegie Home Solutions, and the planned development will be the new office space for this company. If approved, around 10 staff will work at the building, with the potential for a further 10 to move over from Carleton Care’s offices opposite the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the grand former library is sadly a mere shadow of the building certain generations of Shipley residents remember. A large section of the roof has collapsed, and when the LDRS visited several pigeons flew in and out of the exposed first floor.

Only sections of the banister to the once grand staircase remain, and it is obvious that the building will need significant works before it can safely re-open. Ceiling plaster is crumbling, and period wallpaper peeling from the walls. The basement was strewn with broken tiles and an old copy of Ethics by Aristotle lay on the floor, covered by decades of dust.

But sections, such as huge timber beams in the roof – seem to be in surprisingly good condition considering they have been in place for 120 years, and have most recently been exposed to the elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnegie Library First Floor

Lauren Wood, of Carnegie Home Solutions, said: “We wanted an office that will make a statement. We’ll probably have a show room in here. We don’t want to put all our money into it for people to not be able to see inside. We want something the community can be proud of. We’re ready to go with the work as soon as the plans are approved.”

Bradford Council’s Conservation Officer Hannah Meekings has supported the plans, and made suggestions on what is needed to retain the building’s heritage.

Although the building is not listed, she described it as “an important local landmark of architectural and community merit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Carnegie Library is currently in a very poor state of repair both internally and externally and it has been vacant for several years. Finding a long-term sustainable use for this building is key to its future preservation. The proposed reuse of the building is welcomed and supported.”