The Rotary Club of Halifax is once again hosting their annual community walk and operation of the Castle Carr Fountains.

This famous local landmark was designed and built in the 1870’s comprises an ornamental water garden situated between two reservoirs. The garden consists of a main circular pool in the middle of which sits a single jet fountain. It attains a height that is only second in England, to that of Chatsworth House.

The guided walk will commence at the Cat I’th Well pub, Wainstalls Lane at noon and follows a 2.5-mile route to the fountains. Visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear if taking part as the surface is uneven and maybe damp/wet. Parking is available in a field above the pub.

For the less energetic or those with limited walking capabilities, there is parking approximately one mile away above the fountains site. This can be accessed by following Castle Carr Road from Wainstalls to the site where there will be marshals to assist you.

The fountains will be activated at approximately 2pm. Please note that the final access to the fountains site is by foot down a rough track that is not suitable for wheelchairs or people with mobility issues.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a lead and under close control. Photography is encouraged but please note that the use of drones is strictly prohibited.