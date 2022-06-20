Yorkshire helicopter crash: Investigators pictured working at scene as probe into double fatal accident begins

The aircraft came down in a field off Bentham Road, near the village of Burton in Lonsdale on the Yorkshire-Lancashire border, at around midday today.

Two people who were on board have been confirmed dead and their identities are not yet known.

The AAIB have already sent inspectors to the scene

The nearby A65 remains closed.

The helicopter's flight plan and ownership are also unknown at this stage.

The AIr Accident Investigation Branch said: "The AAIB has been notified of an accident in Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire involving a light helicopter. An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are travelling to the accident site to begin making enquiries."

Images by Andy Garbutt.

Fire crews and investigators at the wreckage

Police at the scene

The accident happened at midday and two people died