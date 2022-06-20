Yorkshire helicopter crash: Two people confirmed dead in accident near Burton in Lonsdale

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two people have died in a helicopter crash in the Dales today.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:50 pm
A police cordon at the scene in Burton in Lonsdale (photo: Andy Garbutt)
The latest statement read: "A full investigation is underway into the cause of a helicopter crash near Ingleton.

"The incident happened shortly before midday in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale.

"Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

"There is a full road closure at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road.

"People are urged to continue to avoid the area.

"We thank local residents for their patience and co-operation."

