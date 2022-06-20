Yorkshire helicopter crash: Two people confirmed dead in accident near Burton in Lonsdale

A police cordon at the scene in Burton in Lonsdale (photo: Andy Garbutt)

The latest statement read: "A full investigation is underway into the cause of a helicopter crash near Ingleton.

"The incident happened shortly before midday in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale.

"Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

"There is a full road closure at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road.

"People are urged to continue to avoid the area.