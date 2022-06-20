North Yorkshire Police have now released an update on this morning's incident on Church Row in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, but have not confirmed whether the man is related to the child or to two other young children who were present in the property at the time.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team said: “I am relieved to say that following emergency surgery, the 11-year-old boy is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Church Row, Beckwithshaw

“The 40-year-old man remains in a serious condition and is under police guard. Two other children, aged 10 and 13, who were also in the house at the time of the incident, are being cared for by relatives and supported by specialist police officers.

“I can reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened this morning.