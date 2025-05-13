Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early visitors were hunter-gatherers of the Mesolithic period, then came travellers following the river valleys between the Yorkshire Wolds and Mersey, Peak District and Ribble.

Archaeologists have found remains of a hillfort constructed across the summit in the early Iron Age, with defensive ditches and ramparts reinforced around 43 AD after the Roman invasion.

In Norman times a small motte and bailey castle was built, and finds during excavations have included a coin from the mid-12th century. The castle’s well can still be seen.

Castle Hill in Huddersfield

By the 19th century the Industrial Revolution had rapidly increased the population of the Huddersfield area, and the flat summit became a meeting place for political and religious gatherings.

At least four Chartist rallies were held, and in 1883 up to 3,000 people assembled to hear speeches by union officials during a bitter 13-week strike called by the Huddersfield and District Power Loom Weavers’ Association.

Today, perched on Castle Hill is the landmark of Victoria Tower, commemorating Queen Victoria’s 60th anniversary on the throne.

The opening ceremony on 24th June 1899 was watched by a crowd of 20,000 and performed by the Earl of Scarborough, Lord Lieutenant of the West Riding of Yorkshire.

It is said that a gold key made to open the door at the foot of 138 steps which lead to the top would not turn, and it was only after a more practical iron key was found that the tower could be declared open.

The structure stands 106 feet (32.3m) high and was built with stone from a quarry at Crosland Hill between the Colne and Holme valleys.