Creating a new public park in Castleford has a ‘high potential’ to uncover evidence of its past as a Roman settlement, archaeology experts have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has been urged to agree legal terms with developers in case historic remains are discovered while work on the project is carried out next to the River Aire.

Councillors are expected to approved plans for a new riverside park in the town at a meeting on Thursday (June 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals involve creating public spaces and promoting active travel with the creation of new cycleways and footpaths along a 1.3 hectare section of the southern river bank.

Plans look set to be approved for a new park to be created next to the River Aire in Castleford

The development also includes demolishing buildings on Aire Street and Bridge Street.

The site is close to the remains of a Roman bath house, discovered during excavation work in 1978, which has has been recognised as a national monument.

West Yorkshire Archaeological Service (WYAS) has requested that a “written scheme of archaeological investigation” be agreed between the council and developers before any work on the park gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report states: “The application site is located within the town centre of Castleford which is known to have been a Roman settlement and therefore there is high potential for remains.

“It is understood that the western part of the site lies to the north of two Roman forts and a defended annex which contained a bath house and other structures.”

WYAS also said demolition of buildings on Aire Street “may uncover currently unknown historic structures.”

It is thought that a bridge crossing the river was constructed around that area of the site in the late 12th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “(WYAS) have also acknowledged that the works to the western end of the site may encounter Roman remains, and in the past these have been found at as little as one metre below the present ground surfaces.

“It is anticipated that site investigation works in the area may uncover further information about parts of the riverbank which are previously unknown.

“WYAS acknowledge that the proposed use as a riverside park is likely to have a limited impact upon any archaeological remains and as such offer no objection to the proposed works.

“A condition has been requested to secure a watching brief which will be attached to any approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that the developer allows a reasonable period of time for the execution of any necessary archaeological work, and works on site should not commence until the watching brief has been agreed.”

The remains of the bathhouse, preserved beneath a grassed area at the junction of Church Street and Savile Road, were granted national monument status in 2016.

It means the area is protected from developers and has been recognised alongside around 19,000 other monuments, including Hadrian’s Wall.

At the time, Alison Drake, chair of Castleford Heritage Trust, said: “This is something we have wanted for a long time. This puts Castleford on the map as the site will be named alongside other monuments around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Romans coming here is a very important part of the town’s history and it will help make it a destination.”

Neil Redfern, of Historic England, also said: “The area met the characteristics of something which should be protected. The Romans strategically based themselves by the River Aire and from there headed towards York.