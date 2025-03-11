Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just south of Wakefield centre, it is the last survivor of four such chapels in the city and one of just three left in England.

Chantry chapels were built for the purpose of special services to celebrate the dead, and it was commonly believed these liturgies might help atone for sins and reduce their time in purgatory.

However, during the Reformation, the Abolition of Chantries Acts brought about their closure.

The Chantry Chapel in Wakefield

The Chapel of St. Mary survived only because it was such an integral part of the medieval bridge on which it still stands.

Built in the mid-14th century, the building measures just 50 feet (15m) by 25 feet (8m) and is 36ft (11m) high.

After services were forbidden in the mid 1500s, the chapel was used mainly for secular purposes, including as a cheesecake shop, library, corn merchant’s office and tailors.

Its restoration as a church came in Victorian times when the Oxford Movement revived interest in medieval buildings.

A new front was designed by the noted church and cathedral architect, George Gilbert Scott, and it reopened for worship in 1848.

Since then, air pollution has caused extensive damage to the carved facade and it had to be replaced.

A Friends of Wakefield Chantry Chapel group was formed in 1991 and raised £100,000 to pay for numerous structural repairs as well as new lighting and heating.

Since the year 2000 it has been cared for by the Dean and Chapter of Wakefield Cathedral.