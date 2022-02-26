Rare chemists' collection handed down over four generations from Pontefract pharmacy causing a stir at auction

From drug jars to old chemists' bottles, the collectables have proven surprisingly popular, but it's a chest of 'drug drawers' which is stirring appeal.

Caroline Hawley, of Beverley's Hawleys Auctioneers, said it dated from the early 19th century and had been passed down through four generations of the same chemist family.

"They are all the rage, I'm told. Just really trendy, she said. "It's causing an awful lot of interest.

The collection came from a fourth-generation pharmacy in Pontefract

"The whole collections is just really nice, all these jars with labels on, pots and ceramics. It's extraordinary, people just love it."

Auctioneer Ms Hawley had spoken at a charity event over Zoom, mentioning such apparel's interest. It so happened that someone in the audience with this very collection wanted to sell.

She added: "We've also got a fabulous solid 193cm across walnut table - you can only imagine the size of the tree - in the style of Thomas Hope.

The 'drug drawers' of a Yorkshire pharmacy which is proving popular at auction.

"That, as we speak, has got people coming up from London to see it. It could do extremely well."

The two day Antiques and Fine Art sale begins today.

Chemists' bottles from a Yorkshire pharmacy which are proving popular at auction.