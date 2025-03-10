Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I must have been about five and there was a family trip out to Roundhay Park – there’s that bit where there something of a hill that stretches down to the lake itself, and at the top of it, I tripped and fell over my own feet, and did a forward roll all the way down.

Everyone went into a panic, but at the end, I just uncurled, got up, and was perfectly alright. Kids are resilient, aren’t they, and surprisingly adept at bouncing back.

A hidden tiny beach behind Harewood House is one of Chris Singleton's favourite places to visit in Yorkshire

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraisthorpe beach, on our wonderful coast. It’s not halfway as crowded as all the other beaches, and it’s very popular with dog walkers.

We carefully scattered some of my late father’s ashes there, so it has a very deep and personal resonance. There’s now a family tradition that we go over, every Boxing Day, to remember him.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Chris Singleton. (Credit: Tom Woollard)

Anywhere out in the countryside, or along by the seaside. My partner Emma and I love getting out, and we love it when we can go for a walk, find a nice pub (preferably with a roaring fire), and enjoy a meal.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

The middle Chevin – the one with the rock that juts out and where, as the sun sets on a nice day, you can get a panoramic view of 180 degrees - just breathtaking. There are also connections with my dad up there, and we also filmed a trailer for the last show we did up there. Very special place, very special memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

He’s not from Yorkshire, but he was certainly very much of it when he managed Leeds United, and it’s the Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa. He made them into a unit, a proper team with respect for each other.

A humble and self-effacing man who didn’t want to be in the limelight himself, and who was clearly inspirational to his players.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull’s Reece Shearsmith, who came to prominence with League of Gentlemen, and who is a writer, performer, you name it. Always original, a wonderfully dark sense of humour both on the page and as an actor, and who even popped up in the latest Wallace and Gromit movie.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’ ?

Tucked away on the river behind Harewood House is a little spot which has a tiny beach, and sitting or swimming there on a warm summer’s day, is as close to perfection as you’ll get.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

The Hyde Park Picture House, which we’ve used to highlight the filmed work of many youth groups, and which is such a beautiful location. I’d select a wide range of movies, invite friends and colleagues, and we’d have a day-long silver screen wallow.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique combination of stubbornness, brutal honesty, kindness, a sense of good humour, the accents, and the landscapes, as well as a pride in the place. Not so long back, I went into our local chippy, and I asked for a small portion. The lass behind the counter looked me up and down and said: “Small portion? You’re a big lad, what’s tha want that for?” They tell it like it is in Yorkshire, and I love the Northern identity.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Leeds United, and Leeds Rhinos, and also a little bit of York City. Work gets in the way of getting to a lot of the matches.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

It’s up in Horsforth, and it’s called Hoc Loco. Great selection of craft beers, some interesting wines, and little plates of cheeses and meats – a really good atmosphere and a Mediterranean feel to it all.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

There’s a butcher on the High Street in Horsforth, who do the most incredible sausages, they are delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It’s swings and roundabouts, isn’t it? There’s a warmth, and a sense of welcome, especially to those of different faiths and races, but that is balance by, I sense, something of a loss of the feel of community.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Bob Mortimer, the actor, writer, comedian, and social commentator. I’ve loved watching him in Gone Fishing – the amount of sheer good sense that man talks is inspiring. He’s had his own health problems, and he doesn’t hide that, he in fact enlightens and informs his audiences.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Totally, everything is rooted in my growing up here. Thinking about it, maybe that’s given me a natural curiosity, inquisitiveness, about the place and its people – and a good example is Mutton, something I’m working on now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s about a woman called Mary Bateman, who was around in the late 1700s and into the next century. She was a fraud, a crook, a conwoman, a murderer, and was finally hanged in York in 1809 in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

But no-one just glides into crime. Who or what sent Mary down that path? And the desperation of the ordinary folk of those times is paralleled today.

Name your favourite Yorkshire performer.

I saw Jarvis Cocker at Leeds Fest some time back, and he was just……Jarvis. An incredible performer.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail on a beautifully sunny day, maybe in late September, when the colours are changing. Take a picnic, get your shoes off, have a paddle.