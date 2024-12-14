Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge: Plea to help get 200-year-old church clock ticking once again

A clock has been a symbol of tradition for 200 years, helping the people of Sowerby Bridge keep time.







Installed in the early 19th century, the Christ Church timepiece has faithfully kept the town in step with the passing hours. Its chiming has marked weddings, celebrations, Remembrance Day services and everyday life.

However, the clock now stands still and the church is appealing for help to bring it back to life.

In the 1980s, the church underwent significant restoration after suffering from dry rot. During this time, the original clock mechanism, powered by weights, was replaced with an electric motor.

Church warden Peter Henry at Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge where the clock motor needs replacing. Photograph by Tony Johnsonplaceholder image
Church warden Peter Henry at Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge where the clock motor needs replacing. Photograph by Tony Johnson

This allowed the clock to keep time without the need for winding, ensuring the people of Sowerby Bridge could continue to rely on it.

Unfortunately, after decades of service, this motor has failed and reached the end of its life.

Replacing it is no small task. It requires specialised equipment and expertise to drive the hands on all four faces of the clock.

It needs to raise £2,500 to cover the cost of a new motor and its installation, ensuring that the clock can continue to serve its purpose at the centre of Sowerby Bridge Conservation Area.

Rev Tommy Daglish with the clock motor which has stopped working in Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge. Photograph by Tony Johnsonplaceholder image
Rev Tommy Daglish with the clock motor which has stopped working in Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Peter Henry, churchwarden of Christ Church, said: “Seeing the clock stopped is a reminder of how much we rely on it.

"Many residents have said how much they miss its constant presence. The town has grown and changed around this beloved landmark and we hope the community will come together to help us restore this important part of our heritage.”

The Sowerby Bridge Ward Forum have given a grant of £500 and the church is launching a campaign to raise the other £2,500 needed.

The church says whether people can contribute a little or a lot, every donation helps bring this piece of history back to life.

Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge where the clock motor needs replacing. Photograph by Tony Johnsonplaceholder image
Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge where the clock motor needs replacing. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Mr Henry urged people to consider donating to ensure it could continue ticking for many more years. You can do this directly through the church website or visit in person at the church at Tuesday or Saturday coffee mornings, when you can enjoy a drink and hear more about the project.

“Time may stand still for now but with the support of our community we can get the clock ticking again,” says Mr Henry.

“We’re excited to restore this vital part of our town’s history and we’re confident that together we can make it happen.”

Sowerby Bridge Christ Church has been at the heart of the Sowerby Bridge community for over 200 years.

With a rich history and deep roots in the town, the church continues to serve as a place of worship, community gathering and heritage.

From weekly services to local outreach efforts, Christ Church remains committed to sharing God’s love and serving its community, said Mr Henry.

