Christmas markets: Inside the studio of a Yorkshire stained glass artist getting ready this festive season

It took some "gentle" encouragement for stained glass artist Hilary Holmes to first share her work. She only wishes she'd had the confidence sooner.

Now this winter season, full of Christmas cheer, can prove the busiest time of year for independent makers. As The Hepworth Wakefield's festive market returns to at Tileyard North over two weekends from today, the Harrogate artist is to be among those to attend.

Such special events, with chances to meet the maker, support a whole new generation of incoming talent, said Miss Holmes.

"They are really lovely," she added. "We all enjoy doing them."

Hilary Holmes a Stained Glass Designer and Maker based at Harrogate will be one of the many artist displaying their works at The Hepworth Wakefield, Festival Market, held on Sat 25th & Sun 26th Nov - Sat 2nd Sun 3rd Dec - 10am - 4pm. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Miss Holmes, at the studio she shares with fellow stained glass artist Caryl Hallett, has seen burgeoning interest in her curious works. There's celestial bodies, among the green men, with stars and moons and a few doleful faces. It's the ancient heritage skill of stained glass, in small modern pieces, she said.

"When people see them, they do say 'why are your pieces so sad?'," she said. "I do happy ones too. They just go so fast."

As well as the faces and moons, there are a number of fish shapes. It is these that Miss Holmes has come to be known for. With the art of stained glass, there are often 'scraps' left over, she explained. One resembled a fish, so she painted it so. Ever since, they all have.

"I don't know what I'm going to divine, I just use the shape I have," she said.

Back in 2008, Miss Holmes first learned how to make stained glass at night school classes. Later lessons, at art college, taught her how to paint and soon she moved to a 'proper' workshop, restoring church windows with expert tutelage.

But being an 'artist' can take a big step and, moving near her parents in Yorkshire, she took up a council role. It was some years later, after a friend "gently persuaded" her to join Open Studios in 2019, that she made the move to a shared workshop in Starbeck.

"I took a leap into the world of stained glass full time," she said. "I just wish I'd done it sooner. I should have done it sooner. I'm quite hopeful, this year, with galleries."

This winter season can be a flurry of festive markets. At The Hepworth Wakefield, there are more than 90 stalls, each one "handpicked", and selling gifts like candles and ceramics, bits and pieces for children along with activities, homeware, prints, textiles and stationery.

It runs today and tomorrow - and then again next weekend when Miss Holmes will be among those in attendance.