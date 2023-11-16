York Christmas Market opens on Thursday - here’s a virtual tour around the stalls at the festive market where visitors can enjoy mulled wine and a merry atmosphere.

Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square in York city centre will be lit up this week as the annual Christmas market is set to attract many people.

The market will run from Thursday, November 17 to Friday, December 22, 2023 10am to 7pm (Monday to Sunday).

Visitors can discover all York Christmas Market traders and get into the festive spirit with a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, cheerful carols and the delicious scent of festive treats.

The alpine chalets will return to the city and will offer a variety of locally crafted treasures and artisan gifts.

All market traders selling their items at the Christmas event will extend a 10 per cent discount to York residents as a special treat. You will simply present your valid York Card or identity card with proof of a York address, though please check additional terms and conditions on the York Christmas Market website.

Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the market for a sneak peek at what’s in store.

1 . York Christmas Market 2023 A large crowd visited the market. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . York Christmas Market 2023 Abz Saeed from the Festive House pictured at the market. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . York Christmas Market 2023 Rhys Shaw from Jormaepourri pictured with his products at the market. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales