York Christmas Market: First look around stalls for 2023 as festive Yorkshire market opens on Thursday where you can enjoy mulled wine and a festive atmosphere

York Christmas Market opens on Thursday - here’s a virtual tour around the stalls at the festive market where visitors can enjoy mulled wine and a merry atmosphere.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT

Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square in York city centre will be lit up this week as the annual Christmas market is set to attract many people.

The market will run from Thursday, November 17 to Friday, December 22, 2023 10am to 7pm (Monday to Sunday).

Visitors can discover all York Christmas Market traders and get into the festive spirit with a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, cheerful carols and the delicious scent of festive treats.

The alpine chalets will return to the city and will offer a variety of locally crafted treasures and artisan gifts.

All market traders selling their items at the Christmas event will extend a 10 per cent discount to York residents as a special treat. You will simply present your valid York Card or identity card with proof of a York address, though please check additional terms and conditions on the York Christmas Market website.

Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the market for a sneak peek at what’s in store.

A large crowd visited the market.

1. York Christmas Market 2023

A large crowd visited the market. Photo: Simon Hulme

Abz Saeed from the Festive House pictured at the market.

2. York Christmas Market 2023

Abz Saeed from the Festive House pictured at the market. Photo: Simon Hulme

Rhys Shaw from Jormaepourri pictured with his products at the market.

3. York Christmas Market 2023

Rhys Shaw from Jormaepourri pictured with his products at the market. Photo: Simon Hulme

Cassie Green (right) and Molly Thompson from Harrogate Tipples pictured at the market.

4. York Christmas Market 2023

Cassie Green (right) and Molly Thompson from Harrogate Tipples pictured at the market. Photo: Simon Hulme

