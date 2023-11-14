14 Christmas markets have been listed the best in the UK and one of them is in the historic city of York.

The UK makes up 28 per cent of the world’s top Christmas market rankings according to new research conducted by Planet Cruise.

The research has also released a list for 2023 of the top Christmas markets in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that we are in the festive season, families and friends will be looking forward to attending some of the most elaborate Christmas markets this country has to offer.

Most Popular

A crowd at York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

With mulled wine, local artisan stalls and enjoying the twinkling lights and smell of seasonal spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, there is something for everyone.

There are so many to choose from, so to make the choice easier, the travel company has listed its best Christmas markets in the UK based on these factors: number of stalls, open dates, TripAdvisor ratings, TripAdvisor reviews, Google search volume and Instagram hashtag data.

The experts have analysed the factors to reveal their UK rankings and worldwide rankings.

Best Christmas markets in the UK - York Christmas Market comes fourth place

1 - Blenheim Palace Christmas Market

City: Woodstock

Worldwide rank: 6

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 75

Days open: 44

2 - Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

City: London

Worldwide rank: 7

TripAdvisor review score: 3.5

Number of stalls: 40

Days open: 44

3 - Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market

City: Edinburgh

Worldwide rank: 11

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 70

Days open: 60

4 - York Christmas Market

City: York

Worldwide rank: 13

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 75

Days open: 36

5 - Chatsworth House Christmas Market

City: Bakewell

Worldwide rank: 16

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 100

Days open: 22

6 - Leicester Square Christmas Market

City: London

Worldwide rank: 18

TripAdvisor review score: 4

Number of stalls: 45

Days open: 56

7 - Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market

City: Winchester

Worldwide rank: 30

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 100

Days open: 34

8 - Belfast Christmas Market

City: Belfast

Worldwide rank: 33

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 100

Days open: 34

9 - Waddesdon Manor Christmas Market

City: Waddesdon

Worldwide rank: 36

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 80

Days open: 30

10 - Bournemouth Christmas Market

City: Bournemouth

Worldwide rank: 37

TripAdvisor review score: 4

Number of stalls: 80

Days open: 54

11 - Lincoln Christmas Market

City: Lincoln

Worldwide rank: 40

TripAdvisor review score: 3

Number of stalls: 200

Days open: 54

12 - Birmingham Christmas Market

City: Birmingham

Worldwide rank: 44

TripAdvisor review score: 3.5

Number of stalls: 80

Days open: 52

13 - Nottingham Christmas Market

City: Nottingham

Worldwide rank: 46

TripAdvisor review score: 4

Number of stalls: 40

Days open: 43

14 - Gloucester Christmas Market

City: Gloucester

Worldwide rank: 48

TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

Number of stalls: 70