York Christmas Market named among the best in the UK by travel experts beating Chatsworth House, Birmingham, Belfast and Nottingham

14 Christmas markets have been listed the best in the UK and one of them is in the historic city of York.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

The UK makes up 28 per cent of the world’s top Christmas market rankings according to new research conducted by Planet Cruise.

The research has also released a list for 2023 of the top Christmas markets in the UK.

Now that we are in the festive season, families and friends will be looking forward to attending some of the most elaborate Christmas markets this country has to offer.

    A crowd at York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)A crowd at York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
    A crowd at York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

    With mulled wine, local artisan stalls and enjoying the twinkling lights and smell of seasonal spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, there is something for everyone.

    There are so many to choose from, so to make the choice easier, the travel company has listed its best Christmas markets in the UK based on these factors: number of stalls, open dates, TripAdvisor ratings, TripAdvisor reviews, Google search volume and Instagram hashtag data.

    The experts have analysed the factors to reveal their UK rankings and worldwide rankings.

    Best Christmas markets in the UK - York Christmas Market comes fourth place

    1 - Blenheim Palace Christmas Market

    City: Woodstock

    Worldwide rank: 6

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 75

    Days open: 44

    2 - Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

    City: London

    Worldwide rank: 7

    TripAdvisor review score: 3.5

    Number of stalls: 40

    Days open: 44

    3 - Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market

    City: Edinburgh

    Worldwide rank: 11

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 70

    Days open: 60

    4 - York Christmas Market

    City: York

    Worldwide rank: 13

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 75

    Days open: 36

    5 - Chatsworth House Christmas Market

    City: Bakewell

    Worldwide rank: 16

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 100

    Days open: 22

    6 - Leicester Square Christmas Market

    City: London

    Worldwide rank: 18

    TripAdvisor review score: 4

    Number of stalls: 45

    Days open: 56

    7 - Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market

    City: Winchester

    Worldwide rank: 30

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 100

    Days open: 34

    8 - Belfast Christmas Market

    City: Belfast

    Worldwide rank: 33

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 100

    Days open: 34

    9 - Waddesdon Manor Christmas Market

    City: Waddesdon

    Worldwide rank: 36

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 80

    Days open: 30

    10 - Bournemouth Christmas Market

    City: Bournemouth

    Worldwide rank: 37

    TripAdvisor review score: 4

    Number of stalls: 80

    Days open: 54

    11 - Lincoln Christmas Market

    City: Lincoln

    Worldwide rank: 40

    TripAdvisor review score: 3

    Number of stalls: 200

    Days open: 54

    12 - Birmingham Christmas Market

    City: Birmingham

    Worldwide rank: 44

    TripAdvisor review score: 3.5

    Number of stalls: 80

    Days open: 52

    13 - Nottingham Christmas Market

    City: Nottingham

    Worldwide rank: 46

    TripAdvisor review score: 4

    Number of stalls: 40

    Days open: 43

    14 - Gloucester Christmas Market

    City: Gloucester

    Worldwide rank: 48

    TripAdvisor review score: 4.5

    Number of stalls: 70

    Days open: 13

