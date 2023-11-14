York Christmas Market named among the best in the UK by travel experts beating Chatsworth House, Birmingham, Belfast and Nottingham
The UK makes up 28 per cent of the world’s top Christmas market rankings according to new research conducted by Planet Cruise.
The research has also released a list for 2023 of the top Christmas markets in the UK.
Now that we are in the festive season, families and friends will be looking forward to attending some of the most elaborate Christmas markets this country has to offer.
With mulled wine, local artisan stalls and enjoying the twinkling lights and smell of seasonal spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, there is something for everyone.
There are so many to choose from, so to make the choice easier, the travel company has listed its best Christmas markets in the UK based on these factors: number of stalls, open dates, TripAdvisor ratings, TripAdvisor reviews, Google search volume and Instagram hashtag data.
The experts have analysed the factors to reveal their UK rankings and worldwide rankings.
Best Christmas markets in the UK - York Christmas Market comes fourth place
1 - Blenheim Palace Christmas Market
City: Woodstock
Worldwide rank: 6
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 75
Days open: 44
2 - Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
City: London
Worldwide rank: 7
TripAdvisor review score: 3.5
Number of stalls: 40
Days open: 44
3 - Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market
City: Edinburgh
Worldwide rank: 11
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 70
Days open: 60
4 - York Christmas Market
City: York
Worldwide rank: 13
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 75
Days open: 36
5 - Chatsworth House Christmas Market
City: Bakewell
Worldwide rank: 16
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 100
Days open: 22
6 - Leicester Square Christmas Market
City: London
Worldwide rank: 18
TripAdvisor review score: 4
Number of stalls: 45
Days open: 56
7 - Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market
City: Winchester
Worldwide rank: 30
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 100
Days open: 34
8 - Belfast Christmas Market
City: Belfast
Worldwide rank: 33
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 100
Days open: 34
9 - Waddesdon Manor Christmas Market
City: Waddesdon
Worldwide rank: 36
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 80
Days open: 30
10 - Bournemouth Christmas Market
City: Bournemouth
Worldwide rank: 37
TripAdvisor review score: 4
Number of stalls: 80
Days open: 54
11 - Lincoln Christmas Market
City: Lincoln
Worldwide rank: 40
TripAdvisor review score: 3
Number of stalls: 200
Days open: 54
12 - Birmingham Christmas Market
City: Birmingham
Worldwide rank: 44
TripAdvisor review score: 3.5
Number of stalls: 80
Days open: 52
13 - Nottingham Christmas Market
City: Nottingham
Worldwide rank: 46
TripAdvisor review score: 4
Number of stalls: 40
Days open: 43
14 - Gloucester Christmas Market
City: Gloucester
Worldwide rank: 48
TripAdvisor review score: 4.5
Number of stalls: 70
Days open: 13