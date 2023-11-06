Yorkshire is preparing for Christmas from now with a variety of locations hosting Christmas lights switch-on events and illuminations.

There are plenty of venues organising their festive celebrations in time for Christmas including markets, fairs and of course the lights. Many of the lights switch-on events will take place at Christmas markets across Yorkshire.

The magical Christmas lights are very popular every year as people grow more excited about the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events start from November 8 to December 30, 2023. Here are our top picks.

Most Popular

Sewerby Hall Winter Wonderland. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Christmas lights switch-on events 2023 in Yorkshire

York

Date: Thursday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 22 from 10am to 7pm (Monday to Sunday)

Location: York Christmas Market, 4-6 Parliament Street, York, YO1 8SE.

Leeds

Date: Friday, November 24 from 5pm to 7.30pm

Location: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds.

Huddersfield

Date: Saturday, November 18 from 1pm to 6.30pm

Location: St George’s Square, Huddersfield.

Doncaster

Date: Friday, November 17 to Sunday, December 31

Location: Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.

Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, December 30 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Location: RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

Skipton

Date: Sunday, November 26 from 5pm

Location: Skipton High Street, Skipton, BD23.

Scarborough

Date: Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, December 23 from 4pm to 10pm

Location: Across Scarborough, illuminations will sparkle and light up some of Scarborough most loved places to visit: St Mary’s Church, Scarborough Town Hall, Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa and Scarborough Castle.

Bridlington

Date: Friday, December 8 to 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ED.

Settle, Yorkshire Dales

Date: Saturday, November 25 from 12pm to 5.30pm

Location: Settle Market Place, Settle, BD24.

Hull

Date: Friday, November 17 from 5pm with special guest Nadine Coyle and Friday, November 24 from 5pm