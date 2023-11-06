All Sections
Christmas lights switch on 2023 events in Yorkshire: 10 places in York, Leeds, Doncaster, Yorkshire Dales, Huddersfield, Harrogate, Hull, Scarborough, Skipton and Bridlington where you can see Christmas lights and illuminations

Yorkshire is preparing for Christmas from now with a variety of locations hosting Christmas lights switch-on events and illuminations.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT

There are plenty of venues organising their festive celebrations in time for Christmas including markets, fairs and of course the lights. Many of the lights switch-on events will take place at Christmas markets across Yorkshire.

The magical Christmas lights are very popular every year as people grow more excited about the festive season.

Events start from November 8 to December 30, 2023. Here are our top picks.

    Sewerby Hall Winter Wonderland. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)Sewerby Hall Winter Wonderland. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)
    Sewerby Hall Winter Wonderland. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

    Christmas lights switch-on events 2023 in Yorkshire

    York

    Date: Thursday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 22 from 10am to 7pm (Monday to Sunday)

    Location: York Christmas Market, 4-6 Parliament Street, York, YO1 8SE.

    Leeds

    Date: Friday, November 24 from 5pm to 7.30pm

    Location: Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds.

    Huddersfield

    Date: Saturday, November 18 from 1pm to 6.30pm

    Location: St George’s Square, Huddersfield.

    Doncaster

    Date: Friday, November 17 to Sunday, December 31

    Location: Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.

    Harrogate

    Date: Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, December 30 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

    Location: RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

    Skipton

    Date: Sunday, November 26 from 5pm

    Location: Skipton High Street, Skipton, BD23.

    Scarborough

    Date: Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, December 23 from 4pm to 10pm

    Location: Across Scarborough, illuminations will sparkle and light up some of Scarborough most loved places to visit: St Mary’s Church, Scarborough Town Hall, Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa and Scarborough Castle.

    Bridlington

    Date: Friday, December 8 to 22

    Location: Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ED.

    Settle, Yorkshire Dales

    Date: Saturday, November 25 from 12pm to 5.30pm

    Location: Settle Market Place, Settle, BD24.

    Hull

    Date: Friday, November 17 from 5pm with special guest Nadine Coyle and Friday, November 24 from 5pm

    Location: Beverley Flemingate, HU17 (November 17) and Hessle Square, HU13 (November 24).

