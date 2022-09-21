Yorkshire’s Christmas adventure and stunning winter light display will return to Stockeld Park, which is located in between Wetherby and Harrogate, and tickets are to go on sale for the general public from September 21 and prices of tickets start at £15 per person.

Stockeld Park’s popular Christmas event has seen an attendance of up to 125,000 in previous years and doors to the winter wonderland will open every day from November 19 until January 4.

The elaborate Christmas venue started as a local Christmas tree shop and over the years it has flourished into a multi-purpose venue which hosts a variety of festive events during the winter season, whilst also keeping true to its roots of selling family Christmas trees.

The Christmas Adventure at Stockeld Park, near Wetherby. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Winter Illuminations

Stockeld Park will bring back its popular Enchanted Forest winter illumination light show from dusk every evening at the park.

The winter illuminations here transform the Enchanted Forest into a dazzling winter wonderland.

Santa’s Grotto

Santa will be visiting Stockeld Park this year and visitors can join Santa’s arrival parade, which will take place twice a day during the opening weekend on November 19 and 20.

Once he and his reindeer have settled back at the park, families can visit him in his rustic and cosy Grotto.

Families can also join Santa for breakfast ahead of the Snow Queen panto show to spend more quality time with the man himself.

Winter sports

Why not try some winter sports at Stockeld Park? From ice skating to Nordic skiing.

The 630 square metre ice rink will be covered from the elements so it allows you to have some festive fun whatever the weather. The ice rink is also close to the cafe where you can treat yourself to a nice warm cup of hot chocolate after tiring yourself out on the ice rink.

You can also enjoy the Enchanted Forest on skis with the cross-country skiing Nordic trail. The 1.2km ski route weaves through the Enchanted Forest and is suitable for children aged six and above and is open all day.

Christmas tree shopping

The trees are grown on the Stockeld Estate and the Christmas tree shop sells real, non-needle drop Nordmann Fir Christmas trees.

The Christmas tree shop opens to the public from November 25 and can either be selected in person or online.

Festive weekend tunes

Every weekend in December, excluding Christmas Eve, the Harrogate brass band Tewit Silver band will be performing through song at the park.