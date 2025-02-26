Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now she has opened a new gallery 13, Leeds Road, Ilkley, which she hopes will promote the work of many Yorkshire-based artists.

She opened her first gallery on Pateley Bridge High Street in 2019 and it quickly became established as a major attraction for both residents and tourists alike.

In April 2023, she opened a second gallery in Knaresborough with similar success.

Artist Claire Baxter in her new gallery in Ilkley. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

However, the Pateley Bridge gallery was forced to close at Christmas 2024 when the lease on the property expired.

Ms Baxter, who works from her home-based studio in Harrogate, said: “I was really upset to lose the Pateley Bridge Gallery but as the saying goes, as one door closes another one opens, and my disappointment soon turned to excitement when I realised that I had the opportunity of opening a new gallery in Ilkley.

“I love Ilkley and the new premises is just perfect.

“I can’t wait to become part of both the local and business communities. I really couldn’t be happier.”

As with Knaresborough, the new Ilkley gallery will stock a wide selection of her work including original oils, limited edition prints and greetings cards depicting her trademark ‘Proper Yorkshire with Proper Yorkshire Folk’ with humour never very far away.

“I’m very much a Yorkshire lass and I’m so proud of everything my county has to offer – there are so many fabulous places and such wonderful people; all I have to do is capture them in my paintings,” she explained.

“All my characters are anonymous yet everyone recognises them and the tale they tell is always open to the viewer’s interpretation.”

She maintains that her paintings are “created for those people who appreciate honesty and fun and are able to laugh at themselves”.

The Ilkley gallery will also feature work from her popular fantasy series, The Wonderful World of George and Daphne, including the new Love Around the World series, as well as selected glass, ceramics and woodcraft, many of which are produced by independent Yorkshire artists.

Ms Baxter was chosen as the official artist for the Tour de Yorkshire 2021 which was cancelled due to Covid, was a ‘Most Popular Published Artist Finalist’ in 2022.

She was selected as the ‘Best Rural Business’ in the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards 2023.

She lives in Harrogate with her husband and two children.

In 2024, she was appointed the official artist ahead of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 and she produced some paintings of the historic race.

Last year’s Great Knaresborough Bed Race was held in June, continuing a span of races going back to 1966.

It is, in part, a gruelling athletic challenge between 90 teams alongside a spectacle of decorated beds and runners who take part in the parade through the town.