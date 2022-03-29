But even directors at English Heritage, the custodians of the ancient tower, have admitted that the last remaining major part of York’s medieval castle was not as inspiring as it could have been.

However, that is about to change, as a £5m project to radically transform the interior of the 800-year-old landmark will be unveiled when it re-opens to the public on Saturday (Apr 2).

The head properties curator at English Heritage, Jeremy Ashbee, told The Yorkshire Post that the world-famous attraction’s previous lay-out was “not ideal”, with visitors spending as little as 10 or 15 minutes inside.

The new roof deck at Clifford's Tower gives incredible panoramic views of York

However, he added: “One of England’s most important buildings, Clifford’s Tower is almost all that remains of York Castle, which was the centre of government for the North throughout the Middle Ages and up to the 17th century - the place where the whole of the North of England was ruled from.

“We not only wanted to preserve this incredible building for generations to come, but also do justice to its fascinating and multi-faceted history.”

Work on the ambitious project began in November 2020, and while the Covid-19 pandemic hampered supply chains and led to disruption among the workforce, the biggest renovation of the monument since the late 17th century is complete.

Where previously the tower was an empty shell, English Heritage has now installed a free-standing timber structure inside, protecting the ruin and creating a new roof deck to give magnificent views over York. On the tower’s lost first floor, aerial walkways open up hidden rooms for the first time since the tower was gutted by fire in 1684.

Visitors will be able to see the tower’s architectural details and can explore a Royal chapel and – for the first time since the 17th century – a toilet built for King Henry III.

The new interior and roof deck have been designed by Hugh Broughton Architects, a leading contemporary architectural firm, which worked with conservation specialists, Martin Ashley Architects, to ensure the new additions blend into the monument.

Visitors will be able to explore the castle’s founding by William the Conqueror, its role as the site of the 1190 massacre and suicide of York’s Jewish community – one of the worst anti-Semitic episodes in English history – and tower’s significance as a medieval Royal stronghold and a garrison in the Civil War.

The tower itself has also been conserved with its stonework extensively repaired. The chapel has been re-roofed to enable the public to enter it again while the carved heraldic plaques above the entrance to Clifford’s Tower, showing the coats of arms of Charles I and Henry Clifford, have also been conserved.

Access to Clifford’s Tower via the steep 55 steps carved into the hill on which it sits has long been the biggest challenge to witnessing the attraction.