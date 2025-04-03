Clifford’s Tower, York: The stunning daffodils which are a reminder of a deadly massacre
Some 200,000 of the six-pointed ‘February Gold’ narcissus variety bulbs, representing the Star of David, were planted in 1992 by artist Gyora Novak.
They were planted to commemorate the 150 Jewish men, women and children who died in an anti-Semitic massacre there in 1190.
A further 100,000 of the bulbs, which bear bright yellow blooms with outer petals slightly swept back from the darker yellow trumpets, were replanted three years ago after the display on the south-west side of the mound became depleted.
William the Conqueror established a castle on the site after marching north in 1068 to suppress a rebellion and 122 years later, after tensions between Christians and Jewish moneylenders mounted over debts the York Jewish community were afforded protection in Clifford's Tower.
As a mob ran riot in the city, and believing there would be no safe escape route, a rabbi instructed those in the tower to kill themselves before the wooden tower was set alight.
