Daffodils in bloom at Cliffords Tower, York. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 200,000 of the six-pointed ‘February Gold’ narcissus variety bulbs, representing the Star of David, were planted in 1992 by artist Gyora Novak.

They were planted to commemorate the 150 Jewish men, women and children who died in an anti-Semitic massacre there in 1190.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 100,000 of the bulbs, which bear bright yellow blooms with outer petals slightly swept back from the darker yellow trumpets, were replanted three years ago after the display on the south-west side of the mound became depleted.

William the Conqueror established a castle on the site after marching north in 1068 to suppress a rebellion and 122 years later, after tensions between Christians and Jewish moneylenders mounted over debts the York Jewish community were afforded protection in Clifford's Tower.