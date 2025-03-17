Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Well, I know that I came up here to audition for the Northern School of Dance, but that day is, for some odd reason, a complete blank – my mind was clearly on other things.

But I did get in, and the next time I came up here it was to look for somewhere to live, and my dad and I spent the day trawling around looking for places where I would feel comfortable.

Cragg Vale

We were sitting in one of the parks in Chapeltown, considering my options, and there was a group of other students, one came over to me, a conversation started, and they were such a nice, friendly bunch of people.

One said, “There’s a room going in our place,” so we looked, I liked, and I stayed. I was 18 years old, and more than ten years later, I’m still in touch with most of them.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Cragg Vale, in Calderdale, just south of Mytholmroyd, with welcoming people, beautiful scenery, and some of the best walks ever.

And it was also home, in the 18th century to a group of notorious coiners, or counterfeiters, who debased the currency. There may well be a new dance piece for us, based on their story, so watch this space.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

Hebden Bridge, walks, scenery, great pubs, lots of independent businesses, friendly atmosphere, it’s always a treat to be there. Then it’s over to Leeds for some food and a few drinks, ending up in the Domino Jazz Bar for a musical session.

Do you have a favourite walk?

My partner Anna and I love our times in Alwoodley woods, which is part of the Meanwood Valley local nature reserve. We take our dog Gus – he’s a Bedlington Whippet with unlimited energy – and we head off for a huge rock in the middle of the trees, and he scrambles to the top, and does his impersonation of The Lion King.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you to take for lunch?

It must be Peter Holmes, Anna’s father, who has given himself to the Hebden Royd Red Star, I just admire the work that he puts in, the encouragement he gives, and his sheer enthusiasm.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Sean Bean, for his never having lost touch with his roots, and having the courage to tackle so many diverse roles. I’ll be asking him question after question about his upbringing and his career, that I have a strange feeling that, about halfway through our meal, he’d tell me to “Shut up, and eat tha’ food!”

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

The Robin Hood, which is a pub in Cragg Vale; welcoming, low ceiling, so friendly, hundreds of years old. They serve a fine pint of Timothy Taylor Boltmaker, and some amazing home-cooked pies. It’s reputed that some of the Coiners met there.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it?

The Piece Hall, in Halifax. One amazing building that has been so lovingly preserved – I shuddered when I learned that, a few years back, there were plans to demolish it.

What gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The welcome that you get, the frankness and openness of the people, the diversity, the traditions, the accents that vary from community to community, and the landscape that binds everyone together.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

It used to be Owt, which started off in the Leeds Corn Exchange, moved out to Kirkstall, and which has now, sadly, disappeared. So, we now go to Zucco, in Meanwood, which is so friendly, family run – and which offers very ample portions.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

There’s a little greengrocers in Chapel Allerton, which serve produce that just could not be more appetising and fresh. Anna and I go there as often as we can, but I’ve never (to my shame) looked up at their sign, and seen the name of the firm. I promise to do that, next time we go.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It’s far better in the sense that there are so many more little independent shops, and the access has also improved beyond all measure. The train services could do with improvement, but the real problem is that – as with so many other places - the prices for everything have shot up beyond belief.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My partner, Anna Holmes. We met as students, and we’ve been together ever since. She’s smart, so talented and intuitive. We are a great combination, I think, and the effort that she puts into our projects puts me to shame.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely, entirely, completely. Everything I’m involved with is about Northern voices, and stories.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

The Gallows Pole, by Benjamin Myers, the story of the rise and fall of the Cragg Vale Coiners. It won awards, is a great read, and we are seriously thinking of taking the story and creating a dance work around it. It’s a pretty vivid, and sometimes chilling account of those people.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Hebden Bridge. It would be such a pleasure to take the stranger, and show him or her the community, the walk along the canal (or maybe even a barge trip along it) the shops, the pubs, and the friendliness of the people.

