It is a crucifix which has links with the Gunpowder Plot more than 400 years ago, and it belonged to a York priest who was hanged, drawn and quartered.

The modest item has been revealed it is the only known item to have survived from the raids on Catholic properties conducted in 1606, following the discovery of the plot in November 1605.

Now, new research has been carried out in York into its history.

Dr. Hannah Thomas holds Blessed Edward Oldcorne's cross at the Bar Convent in York. (Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The late 16th or early 17th century crucifix belonged to Father Edward Oldcorne who lived from 1561 to 1606. The label on the cross states that Oldcorne was ‘Born York. Racked 5 times. H.D.Q. (hanged, drawn and quartered) April 7th 1606. Worcester.’

Fr Oldcorne went to St Peter’s School in York and was friends with the Gunpowder Plotters Guy Fawkes and brothers Christopher and John Wright.

The new research has been revealed by the Bar Convent, York, England’s oldest living Catholic convent, having been founded in 1686.

Special Collections Manager, Dr Hannah Thomas, has carried the new research and has discovered that the crucifix is the only known item to have survived the raids on the Catholic houses in the wake of the Gunpowder Plot in 1606.

Dr Thomas said, “This is one of the most remarkable items in our possession and on display in the Bar Convent’s exhibition.

“We have been working closely with experts such as Michael Hodgetts, who has painstakingly researched the history of all known priest’s hiding holes in England and Wales, and we are now confident in believing that this is the only item surviving from a series of raids which took place at the houses of known Catholic associates across the Midlands in 1606, following the discovery of the Plot in November 1605.

“The search at Hindlip (in Worcestershire) lasted an incredible 12 days, and for most of that time Fr Oldcorne remained hidden in a tiny concealed room, in fear for his life.

"This little object is now the only surviving witness to those terrifying days, which ended with the public executions of Oldcorne and his colleagues.”

The crucifix was discovered in the priest’s hole where Father Oldcorne had gone into hiding at Hindlip Hall in Worcestershire.

He was suspected of involvement in the plot because he was a Catholic priest and a Jesuit.

There was no evidence to link Oldcorne to the Gunpowder Plot and so he was instead put to death for his Catholic faith on April 7 1606.