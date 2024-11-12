A former village hall has gone on the market with an asking price of £250,000.

The old Cullingworth Village Hall building in Francis Square was closed after a new, modern hall opened its doors in 2019.

The original hall was recently included on a list of Bradford Council owned assets that the authority planned to sell off to boost its stretched finances.

The Village Hall had originally been listed for auction last month with a guide price of £140,000, but the listing was pulled in the run up to the auction.

It has now been listed for sale by estate agents Mark Brearley & Co – with an asking price of £250,000.

The listing says: “The property is situated in Cullingworth Village, at the junction of Church Street and Station Road, just off the main B6429 (Halifax Road/Bingley Road) in an established, and predominantly residential area of the Village.

