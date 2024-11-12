Cullingworth Village Hall: Former Yorkshire village hall for sale with £250,000 asking price
The old Cullingworth Village Hall building in Francis Square was closed after a new, modern hall opened its doors in 2019.
The original hall was recently included on a list of Bradford Council owned assets that the authority planned to sell off to boost its stretched finances.
The Village Hall had originally been listed for auction last month with a guide price of £140,000, but the listing was pulled in the run up to the auction.
It has now been listed for sale by estate agents Mark Brearley & Co – with an asking price of £250,000.
The listing says: “The property is situated in Cullingworth Village, at the junction of Church Street and Station Road, just off the main B6429 (Halifax Road/Bingley Road) in an established, and predominantly residential area of the Village.
“The property comprises a new disused, former Village Hall, extending to a total gross floor area of approx. 323.00 sqm (3,475 sqft), and occupying a site of approx. 0.16 hectares (0.4 Acres), with two current points of access from Church Street.”
