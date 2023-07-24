All Sections
Demolition of 19th-century coach house that is oldest building in Yorkshire village likely to be refused

A proposal to knock down a 19th-century coach house and replace it with townhouses has been recommended for refusal.
By Chris Young
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:43 BST

The building sits behind the former Yorkshire Bank on Queensbury High Street, and a recent application to replace it with two homes described the property as “in a derelict and dangerous condition.”

The application, by Chris Powell, will go before Bradford Council’s Bradford Area Planning Panel on Wednesday, where officers will recommend the scheme be refused.

Since the plans were revealed, 28 people have written to Bradford Council to object to the scheme, and 43 people have written in support.

Queensbury Coach HouseQueensbury Coach House
Queensbury Coach House

Supporters say the building is dangerous, and that the new homes would enhance the area.

22 of the supporters gave no reason for their support.

The objectors said the homes would be an overdevelopment of the area, and one said: “neglect should not constitute sufficient grounds for demolition.”

Another said: “The coach house is a fine historic building, possibly one of the oldest in Queensbury, and should be repaired and maintained.”

Conservation officers have said: “The presumption here should be to retain the former coach house to protect the historic understanding of the heritage asset.

“The argument that the building is ‘unsafe’ has not been demonstrated.”

