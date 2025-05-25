Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is argued, though with some reservation, that the first pie in rural Denby Dale was baked in 1788, celebrating the temporary recovery of George III from mental illness.

Allegedly, at an early period, great puddings were also made. Local dignitaries ate the pie whilst others had to settle with the pudding.

The 1788 pie was a filled with game, prepared in an oven at the White Hart Inn, then sliced and eaten by villagers in Cliff Stile Field on the periphery of Denby Dale.

Denby Dale Bicentenary Pie 3 Sep 1988

A little more information is recorded about the 1815 pie, cooked to celebrate the defeat of Napoleon by the Duke of Wellington at Waterloo in that year. Before the victory, anxiety had been running high, people fearing a French invasion.

The pie’s contents included 2 sheep, 20 fowls, a crust made from half a peck of flour and it was baked in an oven at the old Corn Mill, Denby Dale. A communal feast was held and pieces of the pie were distributed amongst the villagers.

The third pie which appeared in August 1846 was cooked to celebrate the repeal of the Corn Laws by Prime Minister, Sir Robert Peel.

The Leeds Times of Saturday September 5, 1846 said that on the previous Monday the immense Denby pile ‘of culinary architecture’ measured 8 yards in circumference, 7 feet 10 inches in diameter, and 10 inches in depth.

Denby Dale Pie 1928. Peter Tuffrey collection

Baked in a large oven at Cuckstool Farmhouse, it was drawn through the town to Sissett, accompanied by thousands of spectators and three bands of music.

Incredibly, the pie was composed of: flour weighing 34 stones 4lbs; 100lbs of suet; 20lbs of butter; 16lbs of lard; 4 sheep; 1 lamb; half a calf; 2 geese; 2 couple of ducks; 5 couple of rabbits; 5 hares; 5 braces of partridges; a pheasant; a dozen pigeons; 5 fowl and sundry smaller birds. Several bizarre tales have been mentioned about the 1846 pie.

On the Saturday a large crowd assembled to see the pie brought on a farmer’s wagon into a field and lifted on to a temporary stage.

A later account added that some speeches were then made, and as the crowd below increased, so did the people on the stage, until, whilst one of the orators was speaking on the advantages of a cheap loaf, disaster happened. The stage gave way and came down pie and all, with a crash.

Denby Dale Pie 1928. Peter Tuffrey collection

There was no cutting up, as some men took possession of it and in their struggles to obtain a share actually waded ankle deep in meat and gravy. The celebration came to a sudden end.

The next pie was baked for August 27, 1887 to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen’s Victoria’s reign. It weighed nearly one and half tons, but was a failure.

Thousands of people crammed into the pie field and waited for John Brierley to cut the pastry.

One newspaper said the pie, when cut into, proved to be somewhat ‘high’ and ‘gamey’ and its odour proved quite sufficient for some, and very few managed to make a meal of it.

Denby Dale Steam Traction Engines in Pie Procession 3 Sep 1988

The end of the celebration was, naturally, made the subject of a great deal of comment, and a great deal of fun was poked at the affair.

Amongst other things a card, with a deep black border, and in the style of an ordinary funeral card, was printed and apparently distributed freely about the district.

It said: ‘In affectionate Remembrance of the Denby Dale Pie Which Died August 27th, 1887 Aged Three Days And was Interred in Quick Lime, with Much Rejoicing in Toby Wood, Sunday August 28th 1887’.

Little over a week later, the Denby Dale women made another one which became known as the Resurrection Pie. No game was included in pies from this date, yet potatoes were added to become an essential ingredient.

The contents of the new pie were: 1 beast, 47st; 1 calf, 10st 2lb; 1 sheep, 89l; 104st of potatoes; 48st of dough. The pie, eight feet in diameter and two feet deep, was baked during Saturday morning in the same iron dish as the previous one.

During the afternoon, it was drawn on a stone cart to Inkerman Mill.

Denby Dale Pie 1964

Children ate in one room at the mill and adults in another. Elderly residents were also given a gill of beer. Present were some people who were there at the 1846 and 1815 pies.

The next pie was made in honour of the jubilee of the repeal of the Corn Laws and appeared on Saturday August 1st, 1896.

It was housed in the 1887 circular pie dish. Cooking the meat took six hours, and two and a half hours to bake the crust. The total weight was 1 ton 15 hundredweight.

It was baked in an oven 13ft long, 9ft wide and 2ft high erected on the premises of F. Horn’s corn mill and was conveyed on Saturday morning by 14 horses to Norman Park, where it was on view at a charge of 6d each from 11 to four o’clock.

It was jealously guarded by mounted police. Arrangements were made for the pie to be cut into by Frank Taylor who was presented with a knife 33in. long and a fork 25in. long.

Plates with a sketch of the pie were, with a portion of the pie, sold at 1s each. The day’s event was greatly assisted by the various railway companies granting tickets at reduced rates, whilst a variety company from Sheffield and a display of fireworks enlivened the proceedings.

Many postcard views were taken documenting the production of the 1928 pie, the largest one to date and made with the intention of raising funds for the Huddersfield Infirmary.

A new pie dish was ordered, measuring 16ft by 5ft and 15ins deep and weighing 1ton 15cwt. A special oven was built at the Corn Mill to receive it.

The pie was made for Saturday August 4, and on the day, visitors poured into the village from all parts of England until there was an influx of around 3,000.

A report from August 17, 1928 said that the accounts in connection with the Denby Dale pie were virtually complete and it was decided to send 1,000 guineas to the Huddersfield Infirmary Extension Fund.

It was not until September 1964 that another pie was produced with the intention of raising funds for a village community Hall.

Tragically, several days before the event four members of the pie organising committee, John Schofield Haigh, George Saville, Benjamin Beever and Lawrence Wainwright were killed in a car accident whilst returning from an interview in London.

There were talks with the relatives to see whether the eating of the pie should be called off. All the relatives said it should go on.

An account said, an electric oven about 100 times larger than a normal domestic oven was made to cook the 1964 pie.

The oven, which was built by the Yorkshire Electricity and several contractors, needed so much current that a reinforced supply was laid to Denby Dale.

The Bicentenary Pie was baked for September 3, 1988 to celebrate 200 years of pie making at Denby Dale.

The Radio One Road Show hosted by Mike Read was present at the event, held over two days. Sixty thousand people were served on the first day and 30,000 the next day.

This pie, baked in a tin 20ft long, 7ft wide and 18ins deep went into the Guiness Book of Records as the largest meat and potato pie in the world. Miss Denby Dale Pie, Janet Armitage, was pictured by the Yorkshire Evening Post.