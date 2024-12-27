Dibbles Bridge crash: 50 years on from devastating North Yorkshire accident that killed 33 people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 33 people - most of them women - died in a coach crash at Dibbles Bridge near Hebden in North Yorkshire on May 27th 1975.

The crash happened when a coach carrying female pensioners on a trip from Thornaby-on-Tees to Grassington experienced brake failure.

It accelerated down a 1300m hill and crashed through a steel barrier, falling off the bridge before landing in a cottage garden.

Just 13 of the passengers - all of whom were women - survived the impact. Fatalities included the driver and the organiser of the coach trip, Dorothy White, who was lady Mayoress.

A service is planned to commemorate the anniversary conducted by the Bishop of Whitby at St Paul's parish church, with flowers set to be laid at the town’s memorial to the disaster.

Steve Walmsley, mayor of Thornaby, said many residents still have “nightmarish recollections of that terrible day.”

He told the Yorkshire Post: “Relatives and friends of victims will be invited and also so many who were affected and involved in Thornaby on Tees and communities near to the Bridge who have so many nightmarish recollections of that terrible day.

“The occupant of the cottage near to where the bus landed with such devastation and loss of life was a trainee barrister called Lincoln Seligman - godson of former PM, Edward Heath. For obvious reasons he left the cottage never to return and gave up ambitions of legal practice.

“He is now an acclaimed artist who did attend the unveiling of the memorial stone, but was still reluctant to talk at length about the carnage that he saw when stepping out of his cottage.”

Mr Walmsley has demanded North Yorkshire Council make improvements to the road to mark the anniversary.

Since the 1975 crash, there have been several other fatalities including a cyclist in 2020 who died after the brakes on his e-bike failed.

And in 2015 a consultant cardiologist also died after an cycling accident at the site.

Mr Walmsley said: “Since the tragedy, Thornaby Town Council still feels there is much to be done in terms of safety at this location that has claimed so many lives over a number of years. Thornaby Town Council has made its views known, but remain bitterly disappointed at NYCC's almost indifference to concerns about this highly dangerous place that locals are convinced will claim more lives.”

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic road accident at Dibbles Bridge nearly 50 years ago.

“The crash led to a number of road safety improvements in that location to reduce the

number of fatalities and serious injuries.

“The route has steep descents and turns that can be challenging for drivers and cyclists,

and as such, a number of warning signs, road markings and fencing have been introduced

to help protect the safety of all road users.

“I will arrange for the town council to meet with the relevant senior officers and executive