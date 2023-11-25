Tony de Mulder, 80, has been associated with Doncaster Knights, the only full-time professional rugby union club in Yorkshire, for more than 60 years as a player and benefactor. Now chairman, Tony lives in Tickhill, near Doncaster.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

We lived on a farm at Bentley in Doncaster during the war. We had a cottage on Mill Farm where Mr and Mrs Thornton lived, and she always had baked potatoes in the oven. So, as kids we were always calling round. I also remember my pet sheep dog called Flossy and remember too men throwing bales of straw onto threshing machines. My grandfather had a friend who made fireworks for Bonfire Night, and I remember a picture of my brother in the paper with an armful of fireworks. I have memories also of the bad flood in 1947.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

Tony de Mulder

I would say Bolton Abbey. My mother was born in Strid Cottage on the River Wharfe above Bolton Abbey and then my grandmother lived in Burnsall, so as kids we’d go there quite often. We’d paddle in the Wharfe by the bridge, so that’s one of my favourite places.

What is your favourite walk or view?

I’ve always liked the walk from Strid Cottage to the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey. It’s fantastic to walk alongside the Wharfe and then my favourite view would be looking from there towards Burnsall.

What is your idea of a perfect day out or weekend out in Yorkshire?

Tony has happy memories of visiting his grandmother in Burnsall

Sailing and the Yorkshire coast is a special part of my life. I sailed when I retired from playing rugby at 40. I bought a sailing boat and joined the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club in Bridlington, and we’d race up the coast. I was amazed by Bempton Cliffs on a summer’s day and the closer you got to the coast, the less the tide was against you. I ended up sailing for England and have

won World Cup races and competed in the Commodore’s Cup, a big international event, held in the Solent, the English Channel and the Isle of Wight. Sailing was as enjoyable as rugby. I liked the competition and had the opportunity to sail all over the Mediterranean.

Who is your favourite sportsman or woman, past or present, whom you’d like to take out for lunch?

Jessica Ennis-Hill. I was a great admirer of hers during the 2012 London Olympics. She was the face of the Games and had to justify all the publicity she had. I met her uncle recently and learnt from him about the thousands of hours Jessica put into her training to win the 2012 Gold Medal in the Heptathlon. Jessica is a true heroine.

Who is your favourite Yorkshire stage, screen star, past or present, that you would like to take out for dinner?

I’m afraid he’s dead now, but I loved the comedian Charlie Williams who was from Royston near Barnsley. He also played football for Doncaster Rovers. Charlie died in 2006.He was so funny in the Comedians which was on television in the 1970s.He had me in stitches.

If you had to name your hidden Yorkshire gem, what would that be?

I’m not sure how hidden it is, but I love Robin Hood’s Bay. It’s a beautiful little village and I’ve been there so many times.

What do you think it is that gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

My opinion is that Yorkshire people are forthright. Everyone, mainly, is honest and we call a spade a spade. It’s common knowledge that people here are pretty straightforward.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it-for the better or for the worse?

One thing for the worse is the problems we have with traffic following the big increase in the number of cars, and the appearance of Yorkshire has changed with all the motorways we’ve got. We could do with a decent road from Sheffield into Lancashire and that should be on the government’s agenda. As to something that’s better, Doncaster is now booming and is one of the fastest growing cities in England with a population of 300,000.Schemes to replace jobs in the pits and railways have been tremendous, I think. The town centre is being revived after it was almost killed by the supermarkets which resulted in the closure of many family businesses.

How much influence has Yorkshire had on your career?

A great deal, both socially and in business. We grew into a national company with a turnover of more than £200 million pounds and a thousand employees. My grandfather started the firm in Doncaster in 1924. We have a big family in Yorkshire. My son lives in Sheffield and the children have been to Sheffield University. Actually, I think the universities in Sheffield are special and the engineering departments are world class.

If you could own part of Yorkshire for the day where and what would that be?

I am going to say the city of York. I was at St Peter’s School and since then I’ve always loved York. I like the old streets, the nice shops, the Roman walls and the Minster. At school I rowed on the Ouse, and I have the happiest memories of being in York.

Which is your favourite restaurant or pub?

We go to a small Italian restaurant in Sheffield called Vero Gusto. It’s in Norfolk Row near the theatres. When we go to the Lyceum, we have a meal beforehand. The seafood pasta is particularly good and going there makes for a good night out. We like the Scarbrough Arms in Tickhill. The beer is good and recently they’ve brought in pop-up food in the pub’s yard. So, one night there’ll be pizza and on another you can have curry. It’s proved to be very popular.

What is your favourite food shop?

We’ve always liked Weeton’s Food Hall in West Park Harrogate. It’s a butcher’s and is very good.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take that person to one place only, where would that be?