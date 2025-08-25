Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Walking on the Wolds shortly after arriving in Hull to work as a skin researcher at Smith & Nephew, 27 years ago, in August 1998.

The stretch of land between Sledmere and Malton, where the old railway from Beverley once ran, had a quiet beauty, the grasses turning golden under the lingering warmth of the late summer sun. It reminded me of the rolling hills of Southern Bohemia where I grew up.

Close to Wintringham on the Yorkshire Wolds Way. PIC: Tony Johnson

What’s your favourite part of the county? Sandsend beach and the Moors — open, empty landscape and clear night skies watching stars, the stillness and remoteness of that place. The contemporary designs of Gillies Jones glass gallery in Rosedale are beautiful. I recently bought a wild garlic bowl to celebrate the completion of a successful work project.

I also love the heritage of Salts Mill near Bradford — an industrial brick building filled with fine books, stationery and the scent of white lilies, forever linked in my mind to David Hockney.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire? A morning at Bettys in Ilkley for a coffee, followed by a little shopping at the Grove Bookshop and lunch at the Penny Bun Inn near Ilkley, with its moody minimalist décor.

Later, an evening at the Roof Top Spa at Rudding Park - the rituals of bathing and spa are very much aligned to my life's work. Self-care is incredibly important for our emotional wellbeing and ageing well.

Dr Katerina Steventon

Do you have a favourite walk – or view? The 3k green route walk around the picturesque North Yorkshire village of Hovingham is lovely, especially on a market day. The Hovingham bakery has a Scandinavian twist, reminding me of my life in Finland during my PhD studies.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch? Jessica Ennis-Hill. She’s a great role model for young women in terms of resilience — not just physical, but emotional, and hard work bringing rewards.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner? For his warmth, humour, curiosity and old Yorkshire charm, I would have loved to take Sir Michael Parkinson to Myse in Hovingham. Today, actress Anna Martin Maxwell — whom I occasionally bump into in Beverley — would make a lovely dinner companion.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be? The beautiful (and not so hidden) Burton Agnes Hall — especially in early autumn for the Michaelmas Fair and at Christmas time when the house will be decorated with dried hydrangeas and foliage from the walled garden. It’s a magical, quietly atmospheric manor house and garden which always feels cosy despite its grandeur.

If you could own somewhere or something for a day, what would it be? I’ve always loved the broad Yorkshire accent and dialect spoken by old farmers. There’s something calming and comforting about it to a foreigner searching for new roots, with English as a second language.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity? Its contrasts — between the grit and rough beauty of the moors, the hidden valleys of the Wolds with weather-beaten hawthorn and the power of the North sea. It’s quiet, yet strong. There’s an honesty here; a community grounded in traditional Yorkshire ways. It simply is what it is and Yorkshire people tell it how it is.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub? The Blue Lion Inn at East Witton is a place to escape from the daily routine. Myse in Hovingham is my choice for special occasions. For something lighter, Bettys always feels like a treat, their attention to detail is almost ceremonial.

Do you have a favourite food shop? Weetons in Harrogate offers a beautiful selection of local produce and artisan goods. The location on the Strand is a part of its appeal.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it? It has become a little more open and cosmopolitan — particularly in cities like Leeds and York, yet it hasn’t lost its integrity. People are friendly, direct and sincere. I have made very good friends here.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire? Dame Judi Dench, not only for her acting talent, but for the graceful way she represents ageing. She is a patron of the East Riding Theatre, and I am grateful that Beverley is home to such a space which hosts some superb productions by the playwright John Godber

Has Yorkshire influenced your work? Definitely. As a skin scientist focused on psychodermatology, my focus is often intellectual, yet as a facialist, I work with my hands.

In Yorkshire, people expect genuine value and quality. It’s not about trends or appearances. Many of my clients are connected to medicine or organic farming, their daily rhythms shaped by nature and hard work.

Being grounded, the connection to the land for generations, it all deeply informs how I design self-care rituals and explore the role of touch and emotion in skincare. Yorkshire reminds me that what’s on the surface always reflects a deeper story.