Drive to level up Yorkshire's rural economy must not be "lost" in political uncertainty, landowners warn

A focus on affordable housing and heritage skills is essential in reversing a decades-long exodus, president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Mark Tufnell has said.

Calling for planning reform as he warned the country’s system was “broken”, he spoke of the impact of constraints on rural villages, which face decline with an ageing population.

And, revealing he has already written to every contender in the Tory leadership race, he said change in the agricultural landscape must be embraced to level up rural economies.

Mr Tufnell spoke to members yesterday at the start of the Great Yorkshire Show, as landowners gathered for the country’s biggest agricultural event of the year.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post afterwards, he also said a recognition of the power to level up - or more accurately “level out” - was essential in driving sustainability.

Voicing concerns over actioning past political pledges, with an imminent change in Government leadership and potentially in political direction, he said: “This cannot get lost.

“This is not about a North vs South divide, nor should it be an urban vs rural divide. We are one country. We cannot focused on major cities alone.”

Economic growth

The CLA, citing findings from The Rural Powerhouse in May, outlined five recommendations from its analysis underpinning a £43bn blueprint for economic growth in the countryside.

From revising planning rules in danger of leaving national parks as “museum pieces in their own right”, to simplifying taxation, there was much that could be done, said Mr Tufnell.

Edward Milbank is chairman of the CLA’s North East committee and for forestry and woodland.

The so-called “brain-drain”, he said, with bright young people moving to more populated areas in search of opportunities, impacted across the health of rural economies, from pubs to hotels.

“A sustainable village used to be defined by having a shop and a post office, now it’s primary schools and bus services,” he said.

“They become more isolated. The whole issue needs to be taken more seriously.”

Recommendations

Other major recommendations centred around infrastructure, skills deficits such as forestry, and the fragility of the National Grid - brought to the fore in the wake of Storm Arwen when power lines were toppled, leaving some without heating, water, power or phones.

“We end up being not in the 21st century, but back in the 18th century,” said Mr Tufnell. “Northern Powergrid, and others, do need extra funding and extra help.”

To farmers, he issued a call to realise that “change is upon us”. And, warning that avenues for political intention were too often in “silos” across different Government departments, Mr Tufnell said: “There should be someone in cabinet with sufficient authority to bang heads together. We will insist and push on that.”

