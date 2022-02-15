Drone footage shows moment new bridges arrive at North Yorkshire Moors Railway for the first time in 150 years

The bridges, numbered 25 and 25, have spanned the Eller Beck at Goathland for 150 years, having been built when the heritage line was still an operational through route between York and Whitby.

Yet they have now reached the end of their life and been replaced by two 50ft, 40-tonne steel structures manufactured by VolkerLaser.

A new contractor had to be found for the £1.26million project after Darlington-based Cleveland Bridge UK went into administration.

The new bridges at Goathland are lowered into place (pic: Charlotte Graham)

The bridges were transported by road from a painting factory in Sheffield and lowered into place. VolkerLaser started work at the Goathland site in December, with the team dismantling and removing the old structure. The NYMR’s in-house permanent way team will re-lay the ballast and tracks ready for the 2022 season.

NYMR director of civil engineering Tim Bruce said: “We’ve enjoyed a really good working relationship with VolkerLaser, who were able to step in following the collapse last summer of engineering firm Cleveland Bridge, which was originally scheduled to carry out the work. We are now able to press ahead on schedule to re-open on April 4.”