Drypool Bridge in Hull faces up-to six months of urgent repair works, a new Hull City Council report has revealed.

Parts of bridge were shown to have “quickly deteriorated” in an inspection held in April 2024. Following a sixteen day closure in April 2024, the council is now planning up to six-months of work on the bridge between April and October 2025 to enact “urgent repair works”, a council report states.

The report suggests if the works cannot be done in that time period, the next ‘available period’ to undertake the repairs would be in the spring / summer of 2026.

The estimated cost of the repair works is £8m, however the council report warns that doing works at a later date could lead to an “escalation of costs due to further deterioration and inflation.”

The council say that not undertaking the planned repair works would increase the risk of unplanned closures to the bridge.

Due to the year long extension of the A63 Castle Street Project, it will overlap the works on Drypool Bridge. The council say “The two schemes will be managed through a coordinated approach by the council alongside all other highway works.”

The council have said the specifics of the planned work and impacts, such as any potential road closures, will be announced in due course.

Garry Taylor, assistant director for major projects and infrastructure at Hull City Council, said: “Following a routine inspection in April 2024, it was discovered that several of the load-bearing columns under the bridge had significantly deteriorated and emergency repairs were carried out to keep the historic structure on Clarence Street in operation for the short-term.

“The bridge has been a part of Hull’s history for generations, and it is now time for the council to invest in the full structure to improve its integrity and maintain a safe and reliable transport link for residents, commuters, and visitors for decades to come.

“A report will soon be considered for the appointment of Esh Construction Limited as the council’s preferred contractor to undertake a programme of proactive works to provide a 25-year guarantee and add 50 plus years onto the life span of Drypool Bridge.