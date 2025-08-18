Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of the festival from Saturday September 4 to Sunday September 14 sees a huge variety of walking experiences available all across the region.

On the coast, there are walks along the King Charles III England Coast Path between Flamborough and Danes Dyke, Hornsea to Mappleton and Kilnsea to Easington, as well as on Hessle Foreshore and across the Humber Bridge.

While in the Wolds, residents and visitors are invited to walk the Wold Rangers Way in four stages over four days.

Those looking for a slightly shorter walk can join events leaving Huggate, Millington and Kilnwick Percy taking in section of the Yorkshire Wolds Way.

The Wolds are being promoted as an Area of Outstanding Nautral Beauty, although the designation has not been made official yet, but they are beloved with the likes of artist David Hockney, who famously used the landscape as inspiration for a series of paintings.

The festival is brought together by tourism, partners, and volunteers across East Yorkshire. It is administrated by Visit East Yorkshire, run in partnership with East Riding Council.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Tourism said “This fantastic festival showcases the best that East Yorkshire has to offer. I encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of the wide range of walks and experiences available this September.”

Guided walks around historic stately homes are available, including tea and cake with an informative tour in Carlton Towers near Snaith, and tours of Wassand Hall and gardens.

In Beverley there are guided history walks to learn about the town’s history, from shipbuilding to Mary Wollstonecraft.

Further events taking place around Beverley include a natural history of Molescroft parish and a tour of Beverley’s geology.

The Hornsea history cycle ride includes a tour from Hornsea Village to Atwick, while Driffield and Beverley ladies breeze cycling will lead a number of routes around picturesque villages, with refreshments enroute.

There will be a guided walk and history talk about Stamford Bridge and the Stamford Bridge Tapestry, a boat trip on the Pocklington canal, and a walking tour of Victorian Goole.

Other festival highlights include a tour of award-winning vineries Laurel Vines and the Boots and Beer Walk visiting Wold Top Brewery.

Walks along Hull’s waterfront will explore Hull’s maritime and cultural history, while as well as the renowned Fish Trail through the city centre.