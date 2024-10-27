The competition is run by the National Hedgelaying Society, which is dedicated to maintaining the traditional skills of hedgelaying and encouraging the sympathetic management of hedgerows for wildlife and landscape.

The event was hosted by John Fenton at Elmswell Farms, Driffield, with the hedgelayers working in a number of traditional regional styles. Overall winner was Welshman Mark Pritchard.

Mr Fenton said: “People came from all over the country, from Devon and Cornwall, from Northumberland. It was particularly nice to see a number of younger people in their 20s. The oldest was 83. They had 10 metres to lay between 9am and 2pm in the afternoon when the judging took place. It was a gorgeous day and a great occasion. All the competitors I spoke to were very positive about it all.”

King Charles III is among those who champion the traditional craft and has spoken of the importance of hedgerows as the UK's “single biggest nature reserve”. It’s not known exactly when the first hedges were planted, but they are thought to date back to the Bronze Age, around 4,000 years ago.

Mr Fenton is hoping to plant another seven miles of hedgerow this winter, replacing wire fencing, working with the Humber Forest, part of the Northern Forest initiative, which aims to plant 50m trees between Hull and Liverpool by 2043. He said: "It was the original form of fencing before barbed wire if you wanted to keep stock in.

"They are so terribly important, not only as wildlife corridors and feed value for birds, they also sequester huge amounts of carbon dioxide. I did a quick calculation on the 48 miles of hedgerow we have and we are absorbing over 280 tonnes of carbon a year.”

Mr Fenton hopes the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which pays farmers to use sustainable farming practices, will encourage more farmers to plant hedgerows.

"People are looking at their options, it’s like anything, if there’s a bit of a carrot, if people can perhaps see they can generate a bit of revenue, they are more likely to go down that route,” he added.

