Eboracum Roman Festival: Best pictures as Eboracum Roman Festival hits the streets of York

By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 26th May 2025, 11:53 BST
The citizens of York gave a warrior’s welcome to York yesterday (May 24), as gladiators and centurions took to the streets for Eboracum Roman Festival.

The parade through the streets of York, from Museum Gardens to York Minster was a particular highlight, with crowds thronging the route and cheering them on.

There was also a large living history encampment in Museum Gardens with visitors watching blacksmithing demonstrations, wood carving and pottery, as well as military displays – and even a centurion school for children.

“We had a brilliant opening day – and visitors and locals alike came out to support our amazing re-enactors wearing all of their finery. This was the first day of public events across the city, so we’re looking forward to welcoming many more over the next seven days,” said Siona Mackelworth, Head of Audience and Programme for York Museums Trust.

The fun continues today (May 25) in Museum Gardens and beyond, though higher than expected winds may impact on the encampment. Indoor events and the parade will be unaffected.

An action shot at the Eboracum Roman Festival.

1. Eboracum Roman Festival

An action shot at the Eboracum Roman Festival.

One of the re-enactors speaks to visitors to the Eboracum Roman Festival.

2. Eboracum Roman Festival

One of the re-enactors speaks to visitors to the Eboracum Roman Festival.

Fire-breathing at Eboracum Roman Festival.

3. Eboracum Roman Festival

Fire-breathing at Eboracum Roman Festival.

One of the actors at Eboracum Roman Festival.

4. Eboracum Roman Festival

One of the actors at Eboracum Roman Festival.

