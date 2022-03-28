Embsay and Bolton Abbey Railway suspend Mother's Day services after embers from steam train start three fires

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Skipton and Grassington were sent to the heritage line on Mother's Day and services were suspended after embers from steam trains started at least three separate fires beside the tracks.

The first call-out was just before 10am but the fire was out on arrival. Crews returned at 11.20am and had to use their Argocat vehicle to gain access to the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third incident was at 2.20pm, when the incident log reported 'multiple' fires caused by a steam train which had to be extinguished.

Embsay and Bolton Abbey Railway

Skipton Fire Station tweeted: "We were able to utilise our Argocat for and transportation up and down the lineside. Local rail staff assisted in closing the track for us and did a good job of extinguishing the majority of the fires. We were also joined by crews from Grassington."

The four-mile route was once part of a line between Skipton and Ilkley which closed in the Beeching cuts of 1965. It opened as a heritage line in 1981.

The Embsay and Bolton Abbey Railway have been contacted for comment.

Damage caused by the lineside fires

An area of burned ground